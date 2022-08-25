The Department for the Aging has partnered with the Department of Transportation for a pilot rideshare service for senior citizens and people with disabilities.
The program provides door-to-door service 24/7 for rides within the five boroughs and in Nassau and Westchester counties. Rides can either be scheduled in advance or requested on-demand using the DFTA My Ride app, website or dispatch. Wheelchair-accessible vehicles are available.
The DFTA is now accepting applications to take part in a three-month pilot, its second in three years; those selected would received a $600 subsidy for rides during that period and would need to fill out pre- and post-program surveys. Applicants must be at least 60 years old or, for those with disabilities, at least 18 years old. The pilot is open to residents in 14 outer borough community districts; in Queens, those districts are CD 6, 7, 10, 12 and 14. Only one person per household may apply.
To apply, visit nyc.gov/aging/myride. Applications are due online Sept. 9; mail-in applications should be sent to the DFTA’s Manhattan office and must be postmarked by Sept. 5.
