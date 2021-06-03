Senior centers in New York City can open for outdoor activities and will be permitted to accept people indoors beginning June 14. Mayor de Blasio, accompanied by his commissioners for the Department for the Aging and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, made the announcement on Tuesday during a press briefing.
“They mean so much to so many members of our families, a positive place, a nurturing place, a place where people get fellowship and great food and activities and healthcare support, physical and mental healthcare support,” de Blasio said. “... Now, what I can tell you is, we’ll be careful. We’ll be safe. We’re going to make sure there’s smart distancing and all the right precautions to keep our senior centers safe, but the time is now.”
DFTA Commissioner Lorraine Cortes-Vazquez said the centers are not permitted to distinguish between those who are vaccinated and those who are not, requiring a continued social distancing policy.
Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said 72 percent of all seniors have at least one shot, and about two-thirds are fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.