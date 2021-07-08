The seniors of the Allen Community International Towers Senior Center in Jamaica were welcomed back with a big splash this summer after many months of the facility being closed because of Covid-19.
To celebrate the seniors’ return on July 9, representatives of the facility threw a party for its elderly, but young at heart members.
“We started the day off with line dancing,” said Dion Horton, the program director for the senior center, to the Queens Chronicle. “The chef prepared beef stir fry with rice and chicken stir fry with rice. Then we rolled out a sheet cake.”
The center was closed too long for Doolari Persaud, one of the seniors who were enjoying the festivities at the facility.
“We expect someone to teach us [in-person] again and to get back into it,” said Persaud, who was one of the seniors who joined a virtual arts program during the coronavirus pandemic. “I shared what I drew with my grandchildren.”
Persaud drew pictures of ducklings, trees and other nature pictures for her grandchildren.
“The watercoloring class was a great experience for me,” said Virginia Balthazer, another senior at the center from a prepared statement. “It was fun, relaxing and educational while doing it in the comfort of my living room. The teacher, Mr. Patrick, brought his experience and showed us videos about water coloring in the Zoom classroom. To this present date I have been using what I was taught as a new hobby. Overall it was a great class and I will always be grateful for this experience.”
Ronda Perkins also enjoyed the virtual art class.
“If you take a look at my artwork you see that I used a lot of different colors in both my paintings,” said Perkins in a prepared statement. “How to organize and use a variety of colors in painting to tell a story is what I learned in the art class. The use of different watercolor paint can make a piece of artwork unique and I think that shows in my paintings. I want to thank my instructor for showing me this technique.”
The virtual classes from the center started in January, according to Horton.
“What we realized was that a lot of seniors live in senior centers within [the New York City Housing Authority] and don’t have the income to participate in virtual programs because they lack the financing,” said Horton.
To keep the seniors engaged, the Allen Community Senior Center bought 15 Amazon Fire tablets and had classes taught virtually to their members.
“This allowed them to end the isolation being in their apartments,” said Horton.
InfoPower International is a nonprofit that does community activities for those that are in need nationwide, according to Horton. Providing the services from the charity were Anthonia Akinbola and Patrick Akinbola.
Other activities from the center included bingo, tai chi, health management classes and cheer exercises, according to Horton. There were also safety classes from the FDNY and community officers at the NYPD taught classes about elder abuse.
“The FDNY is all about senior safety and fire safety, especially now in the summertime,” said Horton. “They let them know about checking fans, air conditioning, knowing what cords to use and what products to buy, and what products not to buy.”
Elders were also taught how to check their batteries on the fire alarm and learned about how to detect a Covid-19 scam, according to Horton.
“Scams with phone calls like, ‘your grandson was arrested,’ were something that they were apprised to be mindful of,” said Horton. “If they are ever concerned by anything they think is a scam, they were told to bring it to the police’s attention or the senior center.”
The senior center is located at 90-20 170 St.
“I’m so happy we’re open so they stop being cooped up,” said Horton.
