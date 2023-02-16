After a rush to bring the matter to the floor, the state Senate voted 39-20 against Gov. Hochul’s nomination of Justice Hector LaSalle for chief justice of the state Court of Appeals Wednesday afternoon.
With Wednesday marking the first time in state history the Senate has rejected a governor’s pick for the position, some have raised questions about the future of such nominations. As St. John’s University political science professor and analyst Brian Browne put it: “Is LaSalle the new Bork?”
Hochul stood by her nominee in a statement after the vote. “As I have said from the very beginning, the Constitution requires a full Senate vote on a Governor’s nomination for Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals,” she said. “While long overdue, the Senate has finally acquiesced to a vote on the floor on the nomination of Justice Hector LaSalle.
“This vote is an important victory for the Constitution. But it was not a vote on the merits of Justice LaSalle, who is an overwhelmingly qualified and talented jurist.”
LaSalle’s nomination was controversial as some critics viewed him as too conservative, and cast doubts on his position on abortion as well as his past decisions in labor cases. Meanwhile, Democrats have also expressed a need for a more diverse state bench; LaSalle, who is Puerto Rican, would have been the Court of Appeals’ first Latino chief justice. The Judiciary Committee voted on Jan. 18 not to send the nomination to the full Senate for its approval by a 10-9 vote.
Wednesday’s vote, which was not planned, comes days after state Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-Suffolk), ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, last Thursday filed a legal complaint against the state Senate, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) and the Democratic members of the committee for the panel’s failure to advance the nomination for a vote in the full Senate. Among those committee members included in the complaint were Queens state Sens. John Liu (D-Flushing), Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) and Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst).
Much like the governor, Palumbo and his lawyer, former Suffolk District Attorney James Catterson, interpret the state Constitution — which says that the “Governor shall appoint, with the advice and consent of the Senate,” a nominee — to mean that the full Senate must weigh in. The governor was reportedly considering a lawsuit against the Senate on that basis, and received wide criticism from Senate Democrats for that.
Browne said the fact that Republicans moved forward with legal action after Hochul threatened to do so was “strange.”
“We’re certainly navigating uncharted waters here,” he said. “Senate Republicans are kind of — I don’t want to say ‘carrying the water,’ but at least helping to carry the water.”
Stewart-Cousins moved to hold a vote before proceedings were set to begin Friday.
“Despite being in accordance with our State laws, the outcome of that Judiciary hearing has not been accepted by all members of government,” Stewart-Cousins said in a statement before the vote. “The recent court case brought by Republican Senators proves that prolonging the LaSalle nomination — which never had the requisite votes to pass — is merely a wedge issue to distract us from other pressing matters at hand.
“We have a state to run. The 2023-2024 $227 billion dollar budget is due in six weeks. Our highest court has no appointed Chief Judge, and we need the court system to function. This court case, if allowed to continue, would’ve dragged on for months and stymied our judicial system. It’s time to put this matter to rest.”
Liu said as much during Wednesday’s floor debate. “I haven’t heard much from my constituents about this nomination for the last month, month and a half. There was some feedback right after the nomination, but nothing thereafter,” he said. “What people are contacting me about are schools, healthcare, people need jobs. They need housing. And yes, a lot of other things, also.”
Referring to Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), he continued, “So when Deputy Majority Leader Gianaris says, ‘We need to get past this, and do the people’s work,’ that’s exactly what we’re doing here today.”
That sentiment was shared by a number of Democrats on Wednesday. Republicans, however, maintained that the vote was long overdue, even as Democrats’ views on LaSalle and their reasons for voting against him varied.
But state Sen. Neil Breslin (D-Albany), the chamber’s longest-serving member, kept it simple. “My opinion wasn’t ‘Ah, he’s a bad guy, or he’s a bad judge,’” he said on the floor Wednesday. “I just said we can do better.”
The entire Queens delegation voted against LaSalle on Wednesday, with the exception of Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-Far Rockaway), who was absent.
But the vote against LaSalle does not mean the lawsuit is moot; Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt (R-Niagara) has reportedly said the case will move ahead anyway.
While LaSalle’s bid for the Court of Appeals has come to a close, questions remain both for Hochul and the Senate as the nomination process heads back to the drawing board.
Browne said Hochul’s next steps will be key. “How soon does she move on from this?” he said. “Or does it fester?”
Nor is it clear what she will look for in a new nominee. “Does she stick with, ‘I want to make history with a Latino’ and now it’s going to be a progressive, more progressive Latino?” Browne said. “If she doesn’t go that route, does she say, ‘We missed our opportunity’?”
The fact that a vote was held after the threat of a lawsuit in itself could set a precedent, Browne said, but even more, it’s not clear what the Senate’s actions mean for future nominations.
“Ultimately, what happened to Hector LaSalle was really unprecedented,” he said. “And I just wonder, is it a one-off? Was it the perfect storm of political events coming together? Or is it the new normal?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.