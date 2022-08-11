The Senate District 59 Democratic primary has certainly been among the most watched races of the season as four candidates have vied for a newly created seat in Albany. As district residents prepare to cast their ballots in less than two weeks, the Chronicle spoke with the four candidates, former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, Community Board 4 member and Democratic Socialist Kristen Gonzalez, activist Nomiki Konst and former City Council staffer Mike Corbett.
The district, which was created during this year’s tumultuous redistricting process, is the only one to span across three boroughs, and includes Long Island City, Astoria, Greenpoint, Williamsburg, Murray Hill, Kips Bay and Stuyvesant Town.
Originally from Elmhurst, Gonzalez lives in Long Island City. Corbett has lived in the same Murray Hill apartment his entire life; he worked for former Councilmember Costa Constantinides, whose office was in Astoria. Crowley, the current frontrunner and the cousin of former Rep. Joe Crowley, lives in Glendale, but has had an apartment in Long Island City since January 2021; for that, she has received some criticism. Konst, who previously ran for Congress in Arizona, has gotten similar comments; she has been “rooted in Astoria for the better part of the last decade.”
All four candidates were confident that they could represent all of those different neighborhoods, noting that many of their interests are the same, chief among them being affordable, safe and secure housing.
Gonzalez, who has earned the endorsement of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens), emphasized that affordable housing and the climate crisis must be considered together.
“We definitely — in this waterfront district — have an urgency to make sure that we’re building green infrastructure that protects our families in their homes,” she told the Chronicle. “A dignified home means being protected, not only being able to afford your home, being able to stay in your home, but it also means to have a safe home.”
Asked about whether she’d support legalizing accessory dwelling units, Gonzalez said, “The reality is that people certainly live in ADUs. I agree that legalizing them will allow us to regulate them and ensure that they’re safe.” She added that there needs to be a balance between giving smaller landlords the resources to make the necessary adjustments and holding larger corporations accountable for safety issues.
Corbett said that he supports S8783/A9802, the bill that would pave the way for ADU legalization; Crowley said that she’d support it “if we could show that these units are safe.”
Though all four contenders agreed that Rikers Island needs to be closed, more than any other issue, their views on public safety differ. (Corbett said that “public safety is the No. 1 issue that people talk about in this race.”)
“Pouring more money into police, and incarcerating people so folks can make money is not the solution — we’ve been doing that for years, we spend more money on the police department and incarceration than ever before in history — that’s clearly not the solution to this problem,” Konst said. “We have multiple issues that are facing the city ... we have to get much more detailed about these issues and break them up into pieces if we really want to solve them.”
“We believe in an approach to public safety that doesn’t create a double standard for poor and working class New Yorkers,” Gonzalez said. “We focus a lot on the punitive, but what are the intervention points before a crime is committed? And a lot of times, we go far back and look at what a fully funded community means — it means job programs, increased youth programming and it means mental health services.”
Corbett agreed. “It’s not just about bail reform — it’s also making sure that we have services in the community, whether it’s afterschool programs, sports programs, arts programs, making sure that these are available.”
Crowley is the only one of the four who does not support the state’s current bail reform measures.
“We needed to make sure people who were arrested for nonviolent crimes are not remanded with bail. We have gone a step too far, there seems to be a loophole that needs to be addressed. We cannot let people arrested for violent crimes who are getting rearrested ... that needs to stop,” she told the Chronicle. She noted the need to take mental health into account and to provide related services before adding, “Those who are saying that there is no crime problem in our city — there’s far too many people who are getting victimized by gun violence, and significant crime and New Yorkers are, right now, not feeling safe taking the subway, and we need to change that.”
After the Aug. 23 primary, the winner will head to the general election Nov. 8.
