The saga surrounding Justice Hector LaSalle, Gov. Hochul’s pick for chief justice of the Court of Appeals, continued Thursday as state Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-Suffolk), ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, filed a legal complaint against the state Senate, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins (D-Yonkers) and the Democratic members of the committee for the panel’s failure to advance the nomination for a vote in the full Senate. The complaint aims to force that vote.
Among those committee members included in the complaint are Queens state Sens. John Liu (D-Flushing), Toby Stavisky (D-Whitestone) and Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst).
LaSalle’s nomination was controversial as some critics viewed him as too conservative, and cast doubts on his position on abortion as well as his past decisions in labor cases. Meanwhile, Democrats have also expressed a need for a more diverse state bench; LaSalle, who is Puerto Rican, would be the Court of Appeals’ first Latino chief justice. Ultimately, the Judiciary Committee voted on Jan. 18 not to send the nomination to the full Senate for its approval by a 10-9 vote.
At that point, Hochul said LaSalle had not been given a fair hearing, and that the full Senate is constitutionally entitled to a vote. The Constitution says that the “Governor shall appoint, with the advice and consent of the Senate” a nominee; Hochul argues that that implicates the full Senate, rather than just the Judiciary Committee.
The governor was reportedly considering a lawsuit against the Senate on that basis, even as it remained unclear that LaSalle would be confirmed. The possibility of litigation was widely criticized by Senate Democrats, including Stewart Cousins and Stavisky, the latter of whom told the Chronicle at the time that a lawsuit of the sort could present a “dangerous precedent.”
Palumbo’s logic is not dissimilar to that of Hochul, who declined to comment on the complaint.
“The New York State Constitution is clear, judicial nominations must be considered by the full state Senate,” Palumbo said in a statement regarding the complaint. “Justice LaSalle is entitled to an up or down vote by the full Senate, not as a courtesy, but because the Constitution requires it.”
That argument is reflected in the complaint itself, as well.
“Article VI of the New York State Constitution ... requires that the Senate hold a floor vote to confirm or reject an appointment for the Court of Appeals by the governor,” it reads. “A vote of a mere committee of the Senate — here, the Judiciary Committee — does not satisfy the constitutional requirement of advice and consent. The Constitution does not delegate that authority to a committee.
“Pursuant to the Constitution, the entire 63-member Senate must be given the opportunity to vote on Justice LaSalle’s nomination.”
Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt (R-Niagara) thanked Palumbo for his actions in a statement. “I have consistently stated that it is the Senate’s obligation under the State Constitution to consider the nomination before the entire Senate,” he said. “Senate Democrats should not be allowed to circumvent Constitutional processes for political purposes. As public officials, it is our responsibility to uphold the principles of our State’s Constitution.”
Asked for comment on the situation, Mike Murphy, communications director for the Senate Majority, said via email, “We have not been served regarding any lawsuit. It is embarrassing but not surprising that the Senate Republicans have no basic understanding of law or the Constitution.”
Both Ramos’ and Stavisky’s offices referred the Chronicle back to Murphy for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.