The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released recommendations last Sunday for who should be included in phases 1B and 1C of Covid vaccine distribution.
Phase 1B would be for people ages 75 and older and frontline essential workers, including firefighters, police, teachers, food and agriculture workers, corrections workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers, among others.
Phase 1C includes people ages 65 to 74, people ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions and other essential workers, including transportation workers, food service, finance and media, among others.
Long-term care facility residents and healthcare personnel were included in Phase 1A.
Gov. Cuomo said Monday “we follow federal advice” on the phases.
Cuomo said 38,000 people in New York State have been vaccinated.
“We have already distributed more vaccines and our hospitals have vaccinated more people than any state in the nation,” he said.
Cuomo said the state expects to have received 630,000 doses by this week. He said priority populations will expand, including federally qualified health center workers, EMTs, coroners, medical examiners, miners, funeral home workers, and other congregate care workers and residents.
