After much urging from Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), the United States Postal Service is making more improvements to mailboxes in order to curb mail theft.
The USPS announced last Thursday that in addition to installing 12,000 new, more secure collection boxes nationwide, 49,000 mailboxes will be retrofitted with electronic locks, among other changes.
The congresswoman applauded the move and thanked the USPS for its efforts in a statement. “The spike in mail theft has impacted too many people in our borough and across the country and it’s time for the Postal Service to crack down harder on this despicable crime,” she said. “I will be watching and monitoring these improvements rolled out by the Postal Service, and hope that they will swiftly lead to improved security of our country’s mail.”
Meng has called for mailboxes to be made more secure for several years now, and in 2018 helped get the USPS to alter them so that they have slots rather than pull open, in order to make mail fishing more difficult.
Thefts increased in Queens again last year, particularly in the green relay boxes used to store mail between carriers’ shifts; they require keys to open. In response, Meng encouraged the USPS to step up security on those, too.
But the changes announced last week do not address relay boxes, only blue mailboxes.
Asked what is being done to address relay boxes in particular, a USPS spokesperson simply said that mail does not stay in them overnight, and that they are “not public.”
In previous reports by the Chronicle, officials — Meng included — had said master keys to relay boxes had been stolen.
While the 49,000 getting electronic locks will have those instead of arrow or modified arrow locks — some of which the USPS said have already been installed in some cities — the agency was less specific about what was more secure about the 12,000 new boxes. Though a spokesperson said they are “hardened,” he did not elaborate on what that entails, citing security concerns. Those boxes are being rolled out in high-risk areas through the next fiscal year, the USPS said.
