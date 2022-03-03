A two-year investigation led to charges of murder and leaving the scene of an accident for a second suspect in the car-crash death of Daniel Crawford, 52, a hospital worker at NYC Health + Hospitals, according to the city Department of Transportation on Feb. 17.
The crash initially seemed to involve two cars, as well as a third that was parked and unoccupied. But the new suspect, Mir Fahmid, 24, of Jamaica, was said to allegedly be in a fourth vehicle, which was recovered.
The first suspect, Alamin Ahmed, also of Jamaica, was charged two years prior allegedly for vehicular manslaughter, criminal negligent homicide, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and manslaughter — recklessly causing death, according to the DOT.
In the early morning hours of Nov. 20, 2020, both Ahmed and Fahmid attended a party in Brooklyn to celebrate the latter’s birthday and after the festivities the pair went to a gas station on Main Street on Union Turnpike to fill up, according to the DA’s Office. Later, surveillance video showed the two men allegedly side-by-side at a red light and when the signal switched to green they sped through two red lights.
As they approached Parsons Boulevard, Crawford was driving southbound to work and both suspects struck him, according to the DA’s Office. Crawford was T-boned as the suspects were allegedly both going more than 90 mph resulting in the victim’s internal decapitation
An internal decapitation is the rupture of the ligaments that connect the skull to the neck, according to uchealth.com.
“You cannot use our city streets as if they were the Daytona Speedway or get behind the wheel of a car intoxicated,” said Katz in a statement. “As alleged, the defendants were drag racing in Kew Gardens Hills ... they crashed into and killed another driver ... One of the defendants was allegedly intoxicated as he drove. The defendants now face very serious charges and will be held to account for their alleged actions.”
Ahmed and Fahmid were additionally charged with unregulated speed contest, traffic violations and tampering with physical evidence, according to Katz’s Office. If convicted, they face 25 years to life in prison and are due in court March 22.
