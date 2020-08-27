It’s been over one month since Kristen McManus was slapped across the face by an unidentified Back the Blue supporter at a Bayside rally, an incident that was caught on camera, and her fellow Black Lives Matter marchers are still pressuring the police to charge her assaulter.
McManus, 37, filed a police report on the assault immediately following the July 12 incident, providing the video footage captured by a fellow marcher’s phone as evidence. However, police told McManus that an open-handed smack doesn’t warrant an investigation and there has been no further action, Jessica, a member of the Bayside BLM activist group choosing to leave out her last name, told the Chronicle.
The activist group pressured the NYPD to follow up with the report, which included a July 26 rally outside the 111th Precinct with printed pictures of the assault and posters that said, “Is it okay to assault another human being if I’m wearing an NYPD shirt? Asking for a ‘friend,’” but no progress was achieved.
City Councilmember Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) supported the protesters and joined in the call for the NYPD to find and charge the unidentified man.
“It is our first amendment right to peaceably assemble,” Richards, who also chairs the Public Safety Committee, told the Chronicle in an email Monday. “The video we saw was very clear on the facts and that was Kristen being physically assaulted by a pro-police protestor. Protesting is not the crime here. Since the Civil Rights Movement, Black and brown people have been flooding the streets demanding the same thing; justice, dignity and respect. To do anything but arrest and charge the man that assaulted Kristen would be completely irresponsible on behalf of the NYPD. No one is above the law.”
Richards and Jessica stated there were reports that police bodycam footage had been turned off at the time of the altercation, which Richards referred to as a “big red flag.” NYPD Officers are required to turn on body camera footage in situations where force may be used, which was true for the event — one officer used mace to settle an altercation between the two groups, and another tackled a Black Lives Matter protester during his arrest.
The Justice in Policing Act, passed June 25, made it illegal for federal officers to turn off their body cameras.
The NYPD could not be reached for comment.
