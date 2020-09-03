Over the past two weeks a group of Queens state and city legislators have rallied to push the de Blasio administration to indefinitely defer a set of tax lien sales due for small homeowners at the end of the week for the extent of the pandemic.
Every year, homeowners who do not pay their tax or water bills on time can find themselves subject to the city’s annual lien sale, a process through which the city sells outstanding tax and water debts, and the ability to collect them, to private investors.
According to the Department of Finance, those tax lien sales are due to occur Sept. 4 after the original due date was pushed back from May due to COVID.
Legislators helming the push included Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), Congressman Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) and state Sens. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park), all of whom represent districts that are slated to be some of the most heavily affected in the city, according to data by the Coalition for Affordable Homes.
In Queens, around 2,500 properties are on the 2020 lien sale list, according to CAH’s data. Altogether, it is slated to be the second-most affected borough in the city after Brooklyn, but a large section of Southeast Queens will be highly affected.
Council Districts 28, 31 and 27, represented respectively by Adams and councilmen Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) and Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), contained the second-, third- and fourth- largest number of properties of all Council districts.
On Aug. 24 the legislators wrote a letter to the mayor demanding that he push the lien sale back again.
“Even under normal circumstances, having a lien sold on their property can destabilize families in economic turmoil and jeopardize their homes. This year, in the midst of a pandemic that has caused skyrocketing unemployment, the sale must be canceled,” wrote the electeds.
Asked about the issue in an Aug. 25 press conference, the mayor was firm that he would not be adjusting the lien sales again.
“The sale is scheduled. It had been postponed previously, and I want to emphasize this is properties that had gone into arrears before the pandemic. So these are not situations caused by the coronavirus,” de Blasio said.
Responding to the mayor’s refusal to suspend the sale, which the legislators argue will exacerbate housing insecurity in minority districts, the electeds rallied with state Attorney General Letitia James and a group of advocates outside of the Department of Finance headquarters Wednesday, Sept. 2.
“Communities of color have suffered disproportionately from the impacts of COVID-19 and moving forward with the 2020 lien sale will further compound recovery,” said Adams in a statement. “Housing instability was a major problem in this city before the pandemic and moving forward with the 2020 lien sale will only exacerbate that. We must ensure that financial hardships are not heightened at this time and cancel the lien sale.”
In addition to the rally, Adams introduced a bill to the Council on Friday that parallels Comrie’s existing Senate bill, which formally would postpone the New York City tax lien sale until one year after the COVID-19 state of emergency has been lifted.
