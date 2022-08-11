As the next round of redistricting public hearings approaches, Southeast Queens councilmembers are reiterating their priorities for the Districting Commission’s consideration.
Councilmembers Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) and Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) shared their ideas for the redraws of their respective district lines with the Chronicle. Williams and Adams seek to keep Rochdale Village represented by one councilmember, while Williams also seeks to retain a larger portion of the Downtown Jamaica area and Brooks-Powers looks to gain back some of the Springfield Gardens area she is slated to lose in the commission’s preliminary map proposal.
Williams represents a portion of the area between Hillside and Jamaica avenues, east of 165th Street and west of 188th Street, as part of the 27th District. The proposed 27th would cut out that portion of Downtown Jamaica, splitting it between the 23rd and 24th districts.
“This would stall many of the ongoing projects contributing to the revitalization of the area that I have been working on since the start of my term,” Williams said in a statement. “Downtown Jamaica is critical to the 27th Council District and has historically always been a part of the district.
“Instead of removing it completely from this district, we should be representing more of it.”
While slated to lose the entirety of Downtown Jamaica’s bustling business district, Williams is poised to pick up a portion of Rochdale Village under the commission’s proposal. Both she and Adams, who represents the entirety of the co-op community as part of the 28th District and would share its representation with Williams under the preliminary plan, oppose the idea of splitting Rochdale into two districts.
“In Southeast Queens, the draft maps threaten to significantly dilute the impact of Black voters by placing them in a new district as an overwhelming minority,” Adams said in a statement. “Rochdale Village, which is now the largest affordable co-op development of Black homeowners in Queens, continues to be separated into different districts despite being a united community that deserves to be in a singular district.
“It is critical that new City Council district lines not only keep communities of interest together, but also preserve principles that were established to protect and enfranchise historically marginalized communities of color.”
Rochdale Village Civic Association President Clifton Stanley Diaz expressed a desire for the community to continue to be represented by Adams. Although he voiced concern over difficulties securing a meeting with members of her office to discuss redistricting strategy, he says he believes the speaker is doing good work for the community.
“My community wants her to remain the councilperson,” he said. “I’m not in favor of them splitting it up, because that would dilute our power base.”
“She has been a great representative and I admire her for what she has done,” he added.
Brooks-Powers’ concern is for an area between Bedell Street and North Conduit Avenue proposed to be removed from her district and split between the 27th and 28th districts. She says splitting the area will dilute the power of her current constituency, which she believes to hold collective interests.
“The NYC Districting Commission’s preliminary maps will cut out portions of Springfield Gardens, and other existing Black enclaves in my district and longstanding District 31 institutions, like the Robert Couche Senior Center,” Brooks-Powers said in a statement. “Council District 31 residents are a unique mosaic of ethnic communities that share similar values, a major economic driver — the JFK International Airport — and are racially and ethnically cohesive, and should stay that way.”
The next round of public hearings begins Tuesday. The commission will visit all five boroughs over the course of the week, starting with a stop in Astoria on Aug. 16, before drawing an amended map.
