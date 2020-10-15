The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration’s agenda for concluding the 2020 Census early, deciding on Oct. 13 that the questionnaire would cease just two days later.
A California judge had ruled Sept. 30 to extend the Census deadline to the end of October, but in a 7-1 decision, the Supreme Court approved a request to suspend that decision. Justice Sonia Sotomayor was the only one to dissent.
“This SCOTUS ruling is unconscionable but one thing is certain: We need every New Yorker to complete the census NOW. There may only be hours left to do so. Time is running out,” said Julie Menin, director of NYC Census 2020, in an Oct. 13 tweet.
The national response rate is at 66.8 percent. New York’s response rate is 63.9 percent, while Queens’ is 62.3 percent.
The Census Bureau will accept responses at My2020Census.gov through Oct. 15 until 11:59 p.m. Hawaii time (5:59 a.m. Oct. 16 here) and set Oct. 15 as the postmark deadline for paper forms, phone responses and door knocking at households.
— Katherine Donlevy
