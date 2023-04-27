Personal electric vehicles weighing up to 100 pounds, such as standup scooters and many e-bikes, are now allowed on trains and buses, with the exception of express buses, the Metropolitan Transportation Agency announced Monday.
Saying the move fulfills a goal of its micromobility strategic action plan, the MTA stressed safety in its announcement. The batteries that power PEVs and mopeds have caused a number of particularly fierce fires in the city in the last several years as the devices have become more popular.
Having batteries that are undamaged and UL-listed are among the many requirements for bringing the PEVs onboard trains and buses. The complete rules may be found at bit.ly/3V7wFEZ.
The vehicles that are allowed may have wheels up to 27 inches in diameter and be up to 80 inches long and 48 inches high. They cannot be ridden while on MTA property or powered on during transport. Charging is also forbidden.
Officials and transit advocates lauded the move for making public transportation and the city itself more accessible.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.