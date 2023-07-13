Thomas Abreu, a 25-year-old from Cypress Hills, was arraigned remotely from a hospital Tuesday on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and weapon possession.
Abreu allegedly carried out a shooting spree while riding an illegal scooter last Saturday morning that killed an 86-year-old man and injured three others in Queens and Brooklyn in a series of incidents.
According to the charges announced by the Queens District Attorney’s Office, Abreu was seen on video on Ashford Street and Arlington Avenue in Brooklyn driving a scooter and wearing a green shirt on July 8 at approximately 11:10 a.m. He allegedly shot a pedestrian in the back.
Approximately 16 minutes later, Abreu was allegedly observed by both video surveillance and an eyewitness on 108th Street and Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill in the same green shirt, along with a fanny pack.
Authorities say Abreu approached an 86-year-old man, identified by police as Hamod Saeidi of Richmond Hill, and shot him in the back. Saeidi, a father of six, was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. According to his family, Saeidi was on his way to a mosque to pray before the incident.
About one minute later, at the same location, Abreu was allegedly seen by video surveillance and an eyewitness firing a shot at a pedestrian walking on the sidewalk. The pedestrian was not injured.
Moments later, Abreu was seen on video surveillance on 126th Street and Hillside Avenue, the charges say. He allegedly pulled up next to a parked minivan and shot the driver, a 44-year-old male, once in the head. The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.
At approximately 11:36 a.m., video surveillance allegedly captured Abreu at the intersection of 131st Street and Jamaica Avenue, riding past someone else on a scooter and firing at him. The person was not injured.
Approximately one minute later, Abreu allegedly shot a 63-year-old male pedestrian in the right shoulder at 134th Street and Jamaica Avenue. The victim was transported to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.
Police sent an image of the gunman from surveillance video to officers, who began to comb the streets to find him, authorities said.
Abreu was arrested following a brief foot pursuit at around 1 p.m., about two hours after the first shooting, after NYPD officers spotted him at Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue.
Police say they safely recovered the firearm, a 9 mm pistol, along with an extended magazine found inside of Abreu’s scooter. A serial number was not found on the weapon, according to authorities who are investigating the possibility of it being a ghost gun.
“The streets of two boroughs were turned into scenes of terror as this defendant allegedly rode his scooter, shooting indiscriminately at pedestrians and others,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. “Thank you to the NYPD for quickly apprehending the suspect. My office will hold him fully accountable and seek justice for the victims.”
Fabien Levy, press secretary for the Mayor’s Office, said in a statement, “The mayor was fully monitoring every aspect of this weekend’s shootings and was coordinating with Acting Police Commissioner Caban and other members of the NYPD ... We are praying for the recovery of those who were injured, as well as the individual who was murdered in cold blood, but this is another example of how illegal guns have no place in our city and how we must continue to crack down on illegal scooters.
“While shootings in our city are down by double digits this year, even a single random shooting can have a chilling effect on New Yorkers, and that is why the NYPD will continue to work around the clock to remove illegal guns from our streets to keep New Yorkers safe.”
A vigil was held Tuesday night for Saeidi in Richmond Hill, organized by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. Other attendees included City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) and Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), along with members of the community and Saeidi’s loved ones.
Richards spoke of the vigil on Twitter, writing, “Hamod Saeidi was a father. A grandfather. A great-grandfather. A pillar of Richmond Hill. He deserved better than a bullet in the back. His family deserved better than to lose him to gun violence. Like we said at last night’s vigil, we will not let Hamod’s death be in vain.”
Speaker Adams agreed, tweeting Tuesday night, “Tonight, we gathered to honor and remember the life of Hamod Ali Saeidi, whose life was tragically cut short by senseless gun violence on Saturday. As our community mourns his loss, we must remain steadfast in our work to end violence and create safer communities for NYers.”
If convicted, Abreu could face 25 years to life in prison.
