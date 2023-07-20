Thomas Abreu, 25, of Brooklyn was indicted Wednesday morning in the July 8 scooter shooting spree that killed 86-year-old Richmond Hill resident Hamod Saeidi and wounded two others, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
The spree started at approximately 11:26 a.m. in Richmond Hill, according to surveillance cameras and an eyewitness, and lasted until around 1 p.m., when police spotted and apprehended Abreu in Jamaica.
Abreu was charged with murder in the second degree, five counts of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, three counts of attempted assault in the first degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. If convicted, Abreu faces up to life in prison.
“The scourge of gun violence continues to steal family, friends, and loved ones from our communities, leaving fear and misery in its tragic wake,” Queens DA Melinda Katz said. “The defendant will be held to account for the serious charges returned against him by the grand jury.”
— Kristen Guglielmo
