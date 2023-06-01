Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) won’t exactly call serving on the City Council fun. But she still wants to keep the job.
“It is rewarding,” she told the Chronicle in an interview last week. “Because you get to help people who may not be close to someone with influence. Or somebody who is having a very difficult time.”
Schulman, elected two years ago, is running again as the city redraws districts following each U.S. Census. She is being challenged in the June 27 Democratic primary by Ethan Felder and Sukhjinder Singh.
Schulman also has been reaching out to meet residents in what will be new parts of District 29 in 2024. She said, if re-elected, her priorities on Jan. 1 will be much the same as they were two years go — and that many come under her purview as chair of the Committee on Health.
“I first ran for office because I felt it was time for a change,” she said. “We have the first female-majority Council, which is amazing. And we have been able to make great strides.” Schulman’s top priority during her campaign was hospital capacity.
“Queens was the epicenter of Covid, and part of that was that in the last 20 years [Queens] had about 10 hospitals close.”
She disagrees with the thesis that the hospitals closed due to economic viability.
While admitting that initiatives such as tying hospital capacity to land use regulations has been more difficult than she thought it would be, Schulman said the city has made gains.
She cited passage of a doula program — a doula helps pregnant women before, during and after the birth of a baby — for women in underserved communities.
“I’m also excited that we passed the first citywide diabetes reduction bill, which tasks the Department of Health with creating a plan for reducing the incidence and impact of type 2 diabetes,” she said. “I’ve also been talking with [Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan] about doing a public health agenda for the next 10 years that doesn’t rely on crisis management techniques. Covid was crisis management. The polio issue that we had in the water was a crisis issue. Mpox was crisis issue.”
Schulman also said new laws protecting abortion access and funding were important despite the contention that abortion rights are not in any danger in deep blue New York State. She said it was important to provide for every contingency given that some things needed for women come in from out of state.
“I want to make sure that no matter what ZIP code somebody lives in, that they have affordable healthcare.”
Schulman also is on the budget committee, which could be said to be a mixed blessing with both difficult economic times —and a June 30 deadline for the new fiscal year.
“We’re trying to make sure essential services, eduction and libraries are funded,” she said. Once again, she said, the finance people with the Council are in disagreement with those in the Adams administration.
“We feel there’s more money than the mayor does,” she said.
Schulman said she wants the Department of Education to devote more funding for the arts and music.
“They’re not mandated,” she said.
Schulman also has backed a bill that would make commercial landlords financially liable for knowingly renting space to illegal marijuana dealers.
As for the immigration crisis, Schulman said the city can’t continue on its present path alone.
“The federal government hasn’t given us the funding we need and the state hasn’t given us any money,” the councilwoman said. “It’s a complex issue — we’re a sanctuary city. We’ve always welcomed immigrants. May grandparents came through Ellis Island. The federal government has to pitch in.”
