Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) was clear in a conversation with the Chronicle last week that she believes structural and traffic conditions on Austin Street need to be reviewed by the city.
But she also wants to clear the air on a May 2 letter she wrote to the city Department of Transportation that requests a formal study — and that Schulman says many critics either are misreading or taking out of context.
The subject has been a huge source of friction in recent months among people wanting to “pedestrianize” some or all of the Austin Street business corridor for safety and aesthetic reasons; and members of the business community who believe the moves would cause them irreparable harm by eliminating parking and customer access, making it difficult to take deliveries, and impeding access for emergency vehicles.
“All the letter says is that we’d like a study, because Austin Street is a problem,” Schulman said in regard to her correspondence with Queens DOT Commissioner Nicole Garcia. “That is the only thing the letter says. I want to be clear because people are taking stuff out of context. I want Austin Street to be safe for pedestrians, motorists and bicyclists.
“I also said in the letter that we cannot do anything that would harm businesses, and I made that very clear,” she said. “My letter is not calling for the pedestrianization of Austin Street.”
Back in March, the Transportation, Public Transit and Street Safety Committee of Community Board 6 endorsed a request for study submitted by the group Neighbors for a Safe Austin Street.
The organization collected hundreds of signatures seeking to correct what it says are dangers caused by traffic tie-ups, noise and vehicle crashes and near misses involving cyclists and pedestrians.
On the other side, area businesses, led by the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce, have gathered petitions of their own, and are looking to commission their own traffic study.
Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce President Leslie Brown and others have told the Chronicle that, among other conditions, Austin Street businesses still are reeling from the loss of hundreds of parking spaces from the construction of bike lanes on Queens Boulevard.
Schulman, in the Garcia letter, wrote that she would like any study to run from Yellowstone Boulevard to Ascan Avenue “to identify ways to improve traffic congestion, pedestrian experience and mobility concerns along the corridor.”
The last sentence of the first paragraph also mentions taking care to avoid potential damage to businesses that still are struggling with the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.
But Schulman told the Chronicle her concerns over Austin Street conditions date back long before the CB 5 meeting in March.
In the letter to the borough commissioner, Schulman wrote to Garcia of the latter’s visit to Forest Hills last year with city DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez after a four-way “Barnes Dance” pedestrian crossing signal was installed at the intersection of Austin and 71st Avenue.
The setup allows for four-way red traffic signals so pedestrians can cross the intersection in any direction uninterrupted, but also has longer green lights for vehicles.
Schulman wrote that despite an extensive information campaign, many people still do not seem to understand the functions and timing at a major intersection.
“A comprehensive study of this location would ensure that we are examining all options and assure residents that we are taking safety and mobility seriously as a city,” Schulman wrote.
