This time, Lynn Schulman would not be denied.
The longtime community and LGBTQ activist on Tuesday was elected to the City Council on what was her third try in the 29th District.
Schulman held off a spirited challenge from Republican Michael Conigliaro. Unofficial results from the city’s Board of Elections on Wednesday morning showed Schulman with 58.9 percent of the more than 20,400 votes cast with 99 percent of the returns counted.
Conigliaro pulled down a fraction below 41 percent.
Schulman will fill the seat being vacated by veteran Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills), who is term-limited out of office on Jan. 1 for the second time in her Council career.
Schulman watched the city’s election returns Tuesday evening with about two dozen supporters in a low-key gathering at The Cottage in Forest Hills.
She thanked not only her well-known backers such as Koslowitz, Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) and U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), but the grassroots ground troops who she said made it possible.
“Since this started we knocked on 20,000 doors and made about 35,000 calls,” Schulman said. “It was amazing.”
While Schulman had a wide-ranging platform, the one plank she said she will be working on immediately is expanding hospital access in the district.
“There’s a lot to do,” she said.
Schulman pulled out to an early lead soon after the polls closed at 9 p.m., and was flirting with totals in the mid-60 percent range well into the evening. It was one of the last Council races to be called by media outlets
Conigliaro was able to close some ground, cracking 40 percent by 10 p.m. Schulman gave her brief speech shortly afterward.
Schulman has worked in the New York City Health + Hospitals organization and the City Council. She has served on Community Board 6 for more than two decades and is a former member of both the 112th Precinct Community Council and Community Education Council 28.
Schulman said she would first like to see hospital capacity addressed at existing facilities in the area.
She and Conigliaro both campaigned on stopping the construction of the proposed city jail in Kew Gardens, though Schulman also wants to see the Rikers Island correction complex closed, replacing incarceration with things such as restorative justice programs.
The councilwoman-elect not only opposed outgoing Mayor de Blasio’s order to eliminate Gifted and Talented education, but said she wants to greatly expand it.
In a City Council with a reputation for hammering small businesses with costs and regulations, Schulman campaigned as a small business advocate.
She and most of the new members will be sworn in on Jan. 1. Vacant seats are expected to be filled earlier.
