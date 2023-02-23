The city is set to begin locking front entrances to schools and implementing additional security measures.
The Panel for Educational Policy, the governing body for the city Department of Education, last Wednesday approved a $42 million contract with a company that will install door locks, cameras and buzzers at 1,300 buildings.
The initiative was included in Mayor Adam’s preliminary budget proposal.
“Our kids’ safety should come first and it’s a step in the right direction of securing schools,” said Sherry Algredo, a Richmond Hill parent of two who chairs Community Board 9 and previously chaired its education committee.
“This is a practice in schools with special needs children like my son’s school and I feel safe knowing that no one can just walk into his school,” said Algredo, who previously served on Community Educational Council 27.
School safety agents will monitor cameras and buzz visitors in, Adams said back in January when the preliminary budget was released.
In Corona, PS 28 was part of a pilot program for the new security system because last fall, its principal had to subdue an intruder, according to reports.
“In larger schools it might be difficult since there is the PTA and parents always coming to pick up and drop off kids,” Algredo added.
Queens lawmakers applauded the move.
“In June, shortly after the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, I hosted a meeting with several city officials and school administrators, where it was suggested that we take some of the very steps currently being implemented,” Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) said in a statement. “More recently, in September, I wrote to DOE Chancellor David Banks, urging him to lock the doors of school buildings for the current school year. It’s great to see that these suggestions are now being implemented, and I hope that they will prevent future tragedies,” Ariola said.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) has a bill co-sponsored by state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) in committee that would require entrances to all schools be locked during the school day. All other school doors are supposed to be locked and alarmed.
“I visit classrooms across my district and many times the doors to a public school will be open and you can be well into the school building before you encounter a school safety guard,” Addabbo said in a statement. “Our private schools, Catholic schools and yeshivas all have locked doors where you need to be buzzed in, and I just want the same common sense security measures for our public schools,” he said.
Joseph Giacalone, an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a retired NYPD sergeant, called it “security 101.”
“Go back to the basics,” he said. “You protect your home by locking the front door, you protect your car by locking it up.”
Gavin Healy, a Jackson Heights father of a fifth-grader, felt the PEP’s approval wasn’t representative of all parent and community opinions.
“It’s interesting that we see a vote like this ... where the mayoral appointees say yes and almost every borough president appointee and elected member says no,” Healy said. “I think there’s a sense of urgency about the problem of school shootings and this is understandable but I think that it is distracting us from more meaningful, sustainable solutions to the problem,” he added.
Some PEP members echoed doubts about locking school entrances.
“I’m not saying it is the answer and I’m not saying it’s not,” said Queens Borough President PEP appointee Sheree Gibson at the meeting. “I’m saying, where is the engagement and the discussion? Where is the data?”
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said in a statement to the Chronicle, “As the father of a school-age child and the president of a borough with hundreds of thousands of students like him, I believe there’s nothing more important than the safety of our kids. There is no price tag that can be put on it. I look forward to continuing these conversations around efforts and initiatives such as this to ensure that our schools are safe havens for our children.”
