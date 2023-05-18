The city will continue to use school gyms as emergency shelter sites as long as migrants continue to arrive, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom said in a press conference regarding the asylum seeker crisis on Wednesday.
“The city shelter capacity is full and we have exhausted options for traditional shelter sites for the migrants,” said Williams-Isom, who was joined by Dr. Ted Long, senior vice president for ambulatory care and population health at New York City Health + Hospitals, the only other official in the briefing.
“We are now turning to temporary alternative options like gyms and large open spaces for some relief,” she continued. “Let me be clear, this is not our preference for shelter but it is the only option that we have.”
Many press questions focused on the city’s move to use stand-alone school gyms as “emergency respite” sites for migrants.
This week, Mayor Adams said there are 20 school gyms throughout the city that are on a list of potential locations.
On Tuesday, parents in Brooklyn protested the move, as did others throughout the city concerned over their schools being among the 20.
The city would not say if any of those schools were in Queens but a spokesperson said the office will continue to communicate with elected officials as more sites are opened.
Migrants were moved from the Brooklyn schools, according to reports, but Williams-Isom on Wednesday detailed how the gyms are used for short-term stays.
“We always set up the school gyms as an emergency respite,” she said. “Respite means short-term and it means a place to go get yourself settled while we’re looking for placement ... because of the influx that we’ve seen since Title 42 [ended], we had to set up some emergency sites and we’re going to continue to have to do this unless I’m not going to get people at the front door — I think I’m going to continue to get people at the front door — so I’m going to continue to make sure I have emergency sites for short-term respite to deal with the influx.”
Title 42, which allowed border authorities to turn migrants away due to the pandemic, expired last week and the number of arrivals has since climbed, Williams-Isom said.
Over the past week, 4,300 people have arrived, according to the city, which has 42,500 total in its care.
City officials have pleaded for state and federal help and Williams-Isom reiterated that the “breaking point” for the city has been reached.
Over 150 emergency sites have opened, including eight humanitarian relief centers, with a ninth on the way, and hotel capacity has been reached.
The deputy mayor said ideas from City Council members are needed.
Several in Queens have been outspoken about the usage of schools.
Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) called it “unacceptable” and said it “will undoubtedly disrupt vital classroom routines, increase anxiety, and dramatically limit usage of school facilities for safety.”
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) on Twitter said, “Our schools are not a place for unvetted migrants,” and called on the Biden administration to “take responsibility for the border crisis.”
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) said in a statement that she is working with government partners to “find alternative placement that will prevent any more migrant shelters from being established in our national parks and city schools” and hopes for the city’s classification as a sanctuary city to end.
Ariola also opposed Gov. Hochul’s suggestion to use the federally run Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn, which borders Jamaica Bay and connects to the Rockaways, for a camp.
She said she has been in touch with U.S. Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn, Queens) and Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau).
Meeks and Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) met with Hochul Wednesday regarding the asylum seekers, the governor said on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.