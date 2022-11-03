The hydroponics lab at PS 62 in Richmond Hill was the brainchild of science teacher Ricardo Nieves, who looked at an underutilized area in the back of his classroom and envisioned a farm.
“I went into the classroom and I just had this clean slate and I said to myself, ‘I need to make this come alive inside of the classroom,’” said Nieves on Tuesday at the school.
“I just can’t have them read something and learn that way,” he said.
Now, PS 64 in Richmond Hill is one of several schools across the borough getting its science program revamped with updated hydroponics technology, thanks to an $11 million schools allocation from Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.
PS 62 already had two small-scale hydroponics setups, including a vertical stand in the lobby that was sprouting basil and parsley, but the school will now receive $175,000 for a larger-scale classroom lab, offering the opportunity to grow more produce and perform experiments, said Principal Jordan Vitta at a press conference on Tuesday.
The school is working with a hydroponics consulting company to help develop the curriculum, Vitta said.
Richards said the hope is that the lab will be ready early next school year.
“We’re talking about an entirely new bioscience curriculum to teach kids about horticulture,” he said.
He continued, “We’re talking about sending the food grown here home to families who are facing food insecurity. We want to ensure that we’re doing everything to resolve food insecurity, because if you don’t have food on your plate, it’s hard to come to school and learn. We’re talking about education and civic engagement.”
Of the budget allocation, he said $2.5 million will go to eight schools for hydroponics labs, including $500,000 to Bayside High School for its greenhouse.
Science and technology programs across 56 schools will also receive funding.
Superintendents and education leaders gathered for the announcement, including United Federation of Teachers representative Dermot Smyth and Borough President Panel for Educational Policy appointee Sheree Gibson.
Gibson recalled her time as a parent leader at her daughter’s elementary school and having to convince people of the significance of a hydroponics program.
“And now, several years forward, to know that so many other schools within Queens are going to get that ability to innovate, to see science in a different way ... what it’s going to be able to do here is not only teach them science, but teach them social studies, being part of the community,” she said.
