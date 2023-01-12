The city Department of Education has banned ChatGPT, an online artificial intelligence program that produces high-quality writing based on prompts from the user.
“Due to concerns about negative impacts on student learning, and concerns regarding the safety and accuracy of content, access to ChatGPT is restricted on New York City Public Schools’ networks and devices,” DOE spokeswoman Jenna Lyle said via email. “While the tool may be able to provide quick and easy answers to questions, it does not build critical-thinking and problem-solving skills, which are essential for academic and lifelong success.”
The DOE did say that despite the overall ban, individual schools may request access to ChatGPT so that students can access the latest tools related to AI and a technology-related education.
Opinions differ on the chatbot’s impact. The publication Chalkbeat said, “One high school English teacher argued in The Atlantic that the chatbot spells the ‘end of high school English,’” but also quoted a city teacher who said the fears about it are like those sparked by Google years ago.
