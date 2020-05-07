Gov. Cuomo announced last Friday that all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed for the reminder of the academic year as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
In his daily coronavirus update Cuomo said “distance learning,” meal programs and related child care services for essential workers will continue, but that authorities do not believe there is sufficient time to safely plan to reopen school buildings for the remainder of the 2019-20 year.
“We must protect our students and educators,” he said. “Given the circumstances we are in and the precautions that would have to be put in place to come up with a plan to reopen schools with all those new protocols: How do you operate a school that socially distances with masks, without gatherings, with a public transportation system that has a lower number of students on it? How would you get that plan up and running? We do not think it is possible to do that in a way that would keep our children, students, and educators safe.”
A decision on summer school will be made by the end of the month.
Cuomo said the forced improvisation has mostly been a success.
“That has actually worked out well, not perfectly, we had to do it in a rush,” the governor said. “But there are lessons we can learn here that could change teaching going forward and teaching in these types of situations going forward — but it did work.”
New York State has 700 public school districts, 6,600 public and private schools, 89 SUNY and CUNY schools and 100 private campuses that serve a total of 4.2 million students.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), a member of the Senate’s Education Committee, backed Cuomo’s call in a statement issued by his office.
“With the threat that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose in New York State, and New York City in particular, there was no feasible way to safely open schools before September,” Addabbo said. “We can use this time to plan for the future for when schools do open, and what we might be facing then.”
