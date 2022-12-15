Southeast Queens school officials continue to oppose the proposed co-location of charter schools on two campuses.
Ahead of joint public hearings scheduled for next week, leadership at the Springfield Gardens Educational Campus and MS 72 in Rochdale held events aiming to illustrate the already fully utilized conditions in their buildings, as the city Panel for Educational Policy is set to vote on the potential co-location of Success Academy charter schools at the locations early next month.
Last Thursday, the PTAs of all four schools at the Springfield Gardens complex — Queens Preparatory Academy, Excelsior Preparatory High School, George Washington Carver High School for the Sciences and Preparatory Academy for Writers — held a joint meeting in the building’s auditorium, at which they condemned the proposed co-location.
“I’m going to ask all of us to make sure we email every last person on this list,” PTA President for the Preparatory Academy for Writers Genevieve Jean said of a list of PEP members.
“Their email boxes need to be inundated. They need to be full. It needs to be, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t check my email anymore,’” she added.
Two students from Excelsior Preparatory High School — Najwa Waysome and Pauly Pi–a — said they are planning a demonstration for Thursday, Dec. 15.
“When I told my friends and helped spread [awareness] of this issue, that this may happen, we were all very shocked, because if you have ever seen the hallways in our school, you would know they’re extremely crowded,” Waysome said. “Trying to leave the school from 2:30 to 3:30 [p.m.], it is extremely crowded.”
The students also expressed concerns about pushed-back lunch periods and condensed gym time. Under the building utilization plan, Excelsior would have access to the cafeteria for lunch from 1 to 1:45 p.m. and access to the school’s three gymnasiums from 1:40 to 3:10 p.m.
Waysome and Pi–a, along with Queens Preparatory Academy students Blair Vales and Amonique Wynter, expressed concerns about introducing K-4 students into a setting that currently only includes students in grades 6 to 12.
“You’re letting 9- and 10-year-olds come into a school with 15-, 16-, 17-, 18-year-olds, 19-year-olds,” Vales said. “It’s just weird. Those 18- and 19-year-olds have habits — as in smoking, doing narcotics after school, things they aren’t supposed to be doing — and they might see these little kids and think there are ways to influence them into doing things they want them to do.”
The principals from all four schools were also in attendance, and expressed concerns about their students being spaced out of programming.
“I’m not saying the elementary school students don’t have a right to have space,” George Washington Carver High School President Janice Sutton said. “However, that space is not here.
“They should use the space to develop the programs and expand the programs in our building that we know have been successful.”
According to the educational impact statement provided by the city Department of Education with the proposal for co-location, the SGEC building utilization rate is at approximately 69 percent for the 2022-23 school year, and according to the building utilization plan, it has 26 full-sized classrooms and three half-sized classrooms in excess of the citywide instructional footprint allocation.
City Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) was one of approximately 40 in attendance at the meeting, and she expressed concerns about younger and older students coexisting in one building.
“I believe in parents’ choice, as a mom,” she said. “However, I do not believe in co-locations, and I’ve been very clear about that for some time now. I have strong concerns about having an elementary school placed within a high school.”
On Monday, the Chronicle participated in a walkthrough of the Q072 campus — home to Catherine & Count Basie MS72, Redwood Middle School and PS Q993. Administrators and a representative from the United Federation of Teachers aimed to demonstrate that all of the school’s space was being utilized, in contrast with the 46 percent utilization rate listed in the educational impact statement for the proposed co-location of a Success Academy elementary school on the premises.
A spokesperson for the DOE said that excess space implies that a school could serve its enrollment in fewer rooms, not that a number of rooms are not being used by a school.
Of the rooms observed by the Chronicle, which encompassed all four floors of the building, all were utilized for some purpose, though not all were occupied at any given time. Some rooms were split down the middle by a divider, turning one classroom into two.
The school is organized as to best keep each individual school together and operating in its own space. Each school is designated its own staircase, with the first and second floors split between MS 72 on one side and Q993 on the other, the third split between MS 72 and Redwood and the fourth occupied entirely by Redwood.
MS 72 Restorative Justice Coordinator Clevevon Akil and UFT District 28 representative Bruce Zihal wonder how the school would make space for the Success charter, slated to occupy 13 full-size classrooms, two half-size classrooms and three rooms equivalent to a full-size classroom space for administrative purposes.
“The educational impact statement says there’s going to be no impact on the school,” Zihal said. “How can that be if Success Academy is coming in? Based on the way the school is split up already, it would be a massive reorganization, first of all, of the school.
“Secondly, there would have to be a reduction of programs. We’re seeing everything that goes on in this school, all of the great programs that they have; if another school comes in, the programs that are offered here would have to be reduced, and the programs that are in the works for the near future would be reduced as well.”
The school already faces spacing issues under its current layout. During the walkthrough, the Chronicle observed a Q993 class, which is the District 75 branch in the building, participating in a physical education class taking place in a space designated to be a girl’s locker room.
Akil said a community walkthrough is planned for Thursday with safety officials from the Department of Education. Akil and Zihal said the department has performed no in-person inspection of the premises. The building utilization plan says a space verification was conducted by a representative of the of the DOE’s Office of Space Planning on Sept. 14, which was confirmed by a spokesperson.
The joint public hearing for the co-location at Q072 is set for Monday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m. via teleconference, available at LearnDOE.org/districtplanning. The hearing for the Springfield Gardens Educational Campus is scheduled for 6 p.m. the next day, Tuesday, Dec. 20, joinable at the same link.
The Panel for Educational Policy meeting on the proposals for the co-locations is scheduled for Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. at Long Island City High School, located at 14-30 Broadway in Astoria.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.