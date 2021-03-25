A whirlwind tour of schools across the five boroughs during her first week as schools chancellor brought Meisha Porter to the far northeast corner of the World’s Borough at Bell Academy in Bay Terrace last Thursday morning.
Porter’s visit to the academy, a small enrichment-focused middle school with around 350 students, showcased its hands-on approach to learning and gave her the opportunity to bond with students over her background as a Queens resident.
As her student hosts waited to begin the tour, they told the Chronicle how honored they were to have a chance to meet the first black woman appointed to head the school system.
Mishka Mendez, one of the four Bell Ambassadors who acted as her tour guides for the morning, said that she wanted to show Porter how diverse the student body is. Ayla Harris mentioned how she thought Porter’s new role could expand the horizons for girls like her.
“It makes young women and people of color just feel that they can accomplish anything,” said Harris.
As Porter strolled through the hallways accompanied by Borough President Donovan Richards and the ambassadors, she asked them what advice they would give her on her new job. The response was immediate.
“Be yourself,” said Harris.
“Thank you. Can I take her everywhere?” said Porter. “That’s exactly what Chancellor Carranza told me.”
The tour moved along to a sixth-grade math class, where Porter sat down to take in a lesson on ratios that involved mixing together the right proportion of red and white cupcake frosting to get a particular shade of pink. Porter took in careful instructions from the students as she added her scoops of frosting to the mixing bowl and carefully blended them together.
Next she visited an English class, where seventh-grade teacher Anna McCusker prompted one of her students to give a PowerPoint presentation on events in their lives that helped define themselves as individuals in contrast to the media narrative of them as members of a homogenous “Covid generation.”
Dani Queen spoke about how taking on the responsibility of giving a speech for parents at an open house had brought out a side of her she hadn’t known before.
“It started making me realize that if I wanted to develop my confidence, I had to start taking opportunities like this and risks like this,” Queen said.
After Queen, Porter took an opportunity to open up about her own NYC public school experience, equipped with multiple yearbooks to show the students her old school photos.
“In middle school, I did an odd thing and cut off all my hair,” said Porter, who went to JHS 210, the Elizabeth Blackwell Middle School, in Ozone Park as she was growing up in Jamaica. She said it was not the style at the time, and while it prompted a lot of questions and comments from her peers, she’s still not sure why she made that decision.
“In seventh grade you just get an idea to do something and you do it. It’s not always the best decision but it also brings out your character,” Porter said.
She went on to describe her experience at Queens Vocational High School, where she majored in plumbing. She told the students that it was important for her to take both honors English classes as well as vocational training.
“Getting that plumbing award and the English award at graduation was a validation for me,” she said.
In the wake of Porter’s appointment, Queens education advocates have expressed optimism that her background in the borough will help her cater to its specific needs.
“The fact that she recognizes all the parts of the large system as a principal is very important,” Bell Academy Principal David Abbott told the Chronicle. “Someone who can connect to the school system and share her experience as she did to us inspired the students and staff today.”
His sentiment was echoed by McCusker, the English teacher, who told Porter as she was leaving her classroom, “When they told the kids you were from the Bronx they were so excited because they were like, ‘Oh my God, she knows.’”
