A single Covid case has shut down an entire school.
The Mary Louis Academy in Jamaica Estates closed its doors until the end of the month after one student, who had attended in-person classes all day, tested positive for the coronvairus the evening of Nov. 12.
“Unfortunately, there is the potential for transmission of the virus to others, as is its nature. We have closed the building to students and faculty today so that we could begin the tracing and notification process to those who may have been exposed,” Principal O’Hagan-Cordes wrote in an email to parents.
Students who had classes with their Covid-19 positive classmate received a second email from the high school alerting about potential exposure and requiring a 14-day quarantine, per state Department of Health mandates. Virus testing is encouraged, but not required.
TMLA is in the process of sanitizing the entire building, conducting contact tracing and has transitioned to remote learning until Nov. 30.
The school plans to reopen after Thanksgiving weekend and return to its hybrid learning model.
“No decision was made easily or in haste,” a TMLA representative told the Chronicle.
The private school’s decision to completely shut down for one Covid case differs from the less intense city protocol. According to the Department of Education, a single positive case warrants an investigation into the classroom the student had been in. Classmates and staff who had been in contact would be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
An entire city public school building would be forced to close if at least two cases from different classes were found to be linked or if at least two cases were contracted at the same setting outside the school. An entire school can also be shut down if the contact tracing and link establishment cannot be completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.