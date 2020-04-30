School Safety Agent Gloria Sosa, 48, of the 112th Precinct School Safety Unit, died last Thursday from the coronavirus.
“Today we are mourning the loss of School Safety Agent Gloria Sosa,” the precinct tweeted last Friday. “Gloria you will never be forgotten and will always be in our hearts.”
Ramon Garcia, the NYPD’s assistant commissioner for school safety, Community Affairs Bureau, tweeted about her last Saturday.
“Protecting and putting children first was NYPD SSA Gloria Sosa’s mission. May she Rest in Peace and always be remembered for her dedication to the school community,” he said.
He also tweeted a video of her in action, telling a driver to move his truck from school property.
Recent deaths in the department also include:
• Traffic Enforcement Agent Yves Sajous, 59, of the Manhattan Summons Enforcement Section, who died April 20;
• Associate Traffic Enforcement Agent Mohammad Ahsan, 49, of Bronx Traffic Enforcement, who died last Saturday; and
• City Custodial Assistant Cheryl Johnson, 61, of the facility maintenance section, who died last Saturday.
