School’s out! Early voting site changes

Early voting: Round 2.

Select polling sites will be open for voting 10 days before the March 24 special election for Queens borough president, the Board of Elections said this week.

Eighteen polling places have been designated to begin accepting voters on March 14.

None of the sites will be located in schools, a significant change from last November, the first time the city instituted early voting under a new state law that went into effect a year ago.

Accommodating voters and poll workers during and after class hours proved to be a hardship for the schools.

Four more sites were also added since last fall.

Election officials have said these first two elections — the one last fall for a new district attorney in Queens and next month’s — have served as dry runs for the presidential primary and general elections later this year, when recordbreaking voter turnout is predicted.

Early voting presented some thorny logistical problems, including how to check the registration for voters who show up at distant polling places and the ability to print paper ballots on-site for local races.

Included in the usual voter information mailing next week will be a key fob that contains each voter’s registration data for quick check-in at polling places, the spokeswoman said.

Complete information is available at https://vote.nyc/important-notices/special-election-queens-borough-president-early-voting-hours-and-locations.