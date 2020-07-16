Last week Mayor de Blasio released plans that began to describe what school schedules could resemble in the fall.
The big announcement hinged on the idea that most students would only attend school one to three days a week. It unveiled several different schedules that stagger in-person attendance to reduce the number of children and staff in buildings and stop the spread of COVID.
When they are not in school buildings, students will participate in remote learning. Principals will now begin the process of carefully examining their school enrollment data and available space to decide which schedules will work best.
In addition to the semi-in-person plans, families will also have an option to pursue a full-time remote schedule next fall.
No matter the model, the schedule options are likely to place a high burden on working families, even more so for those who cannot work from home. While many raised the alarms after learning the city’s plans, others said that there are still so many murky details that it’s too early to get upset.
The Department of Education has not revealed whether educators would be broadcasting live to the students who are working remotely on the days that they are not learning in-person. Child-care options for parents who are not able to stay home with their children on remote learning days remain another big question mark.
Though Irene Raevsky, a member of Queens Parents Untied, told the Chronicle that her job allows her to work from home and take care of her children while they learn remotely, she criticized the Department of Education’s decision to stagger schedules.
Raevsky, of Forest Hills, referenced Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that recommend either 6 feet of social distancing or wearing masks if that is not possible. At a virtual Community Education Council meeting last week, she argued the DOE’s decision to enforce both in schools doesn’t make sense to her. Based on the guidelines, it should be safe for children to attend school if they’re wearing masks, she contended.
“They didn’t explain why you have to have both. And they didn’t also correct me and say that I’m wrong,” said Raevsky.
Meanwhile northeast Queens parent and CEC District 26 President Adriana Aviles said that the DOE has to be expecting pushback from parents.
“I know that they’re just putting this out there for parents to freak out first and then they take all their input,” Aviles said.
Aviles added that her dealings with the DOE have clarified how the agency works.
“This whole thing, opening schools, is not about health. It’s not about families. It’s all about money,” Aviles said.
Aviles pointed out that the DOE could receive part of the hundreds of millions of dollars the HEROES Act contains for hard-hit municipal governments if the federal bill were to pass through Congress at the end of the month. She said the agency is going to have a hard time making concrete plans before it knows how much federal money it will be getting for education spending.
In its roadmap to school reopening, released days after the city’s announcement, the Alliance for Quality Education touched on money issues. The advocacy group took aim at Gov. Cuomo, arguing that the best way to undergo a safe reopening is to increase the income tax on the ultrarich to yield enough revenue to stave off cuts to public schools.
While United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said that teachers generally support the plan, one Queens teacher who spoke to the Chronicle under the condition of anonymity said that many have begun to worry about health.
Back in June, the Education Department concluded that up to 20 percent of all teachers could teach from home over concerns of being at higher risk for severe complications from the coronavirus. Those of them with health risks can begin applying for accommodations to work from home.
The Queens teacher said that teachers are also going to need extensive training on how to contend with the new safety precautions as well.
“There definitely are more questions than there are answers,” he said.
