School diversity: Is there middle way?

As some anxious parents gear up for a battle with the city’s Department of the Education over how to integrate the middle schools of central and South Queens, a new group is beginning to peak out from the crush.

“There must be a middle path and it’s up to us to find it,” said Elizabeth Polkovitz, a Rego Park mother with one child in elementary and another in middle school.

The new group’s members say they recognize that changes are coming but they don’t see an answer in either the status quo or the prospect of sending their middle-school-aged children to schools far from home.

“I’m disappointed in my fellow parents who are digging into entrenched camps,” Polkovitz said. “All I’m hearing are a lot of ‘no’ conversations.”

The process of asking parents and administrators to overhaul admissions in the middle schools of District 28 which began last month has drawn heavy attention from the media.

District 28 is one of six school districts in Queens. It covers neighborhoods from Forest Hills in the north to Jamaica in the south, an 8.5-mile stretch that is geographically one of the largest in the city.

Last summer, the Department of Education selected District 28 as a test market of sorts and gave administrators money to come up with a plan by June to make the middle schools more reflective of the district as a whole.

The elementary and middle schools on the north end are among the city’s most racially diverse when it comes to white, Asian and Hispanic students.

In the southern part of the district, the schools are overwhelmingly black.

Parents of kids in schools on the north end began to organize to fight what they believe would be a new system that would force their children to attend schools in faraway neighborhoods. In some case, the schools would be lower-performing as well.

Much of the work is supposed to be hashed out among parents in a series of workshops around the district. The first one — promised for January — has not been scheduled yet, a delay that has heightened unease among parents who fear the process will be rushed.

“We need to do something,” said Kristen Gorman, a Forest Hills mother of two elementary-school kids. “There is disparity and we need to take some action.

“But so far, I have not seen any ideas that don’t involve two-way busing.”

The middle-way parents say they are eager to turn the debate into one about making schools outside the zone districts more attractive to parents.

“We know there are things parents are willing to travel for: language immersion, accelerated curriculum, gifted and talented programs,” said Gorman.

“We’ve spent a lot of time making sure top students have a lot of attractive choices,” said Polkovitz. “I want us to spend as much time on students who are not honor students but who still want to learn.”

“Families in District 28 will have ample notice before the community engagement workshops begin to ensure that as many parents, students, educators and community members as possible have a chance to participate,” said a DOE spokeswoman.