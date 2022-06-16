The mayoral control bill was finally revealed on Memorial Day, just three days before this year’s legislative session ended. “Mayor retains control” tweeted state Sen. John Liu, chair of the Senate’s NYC Education Committee and the sponsor of not one but two adjoining bills: one with drastic changes to the structure of the Panel for Education Policy, the functional body that wields the mayor’s decisions, and the other touting smaller class size mandates. Gov. Hochul must veto both bills.
The version of the legislation that passed purports to increase parent representation on the PEP by adding four mayoral-appointed seats and four additional elected seats for parent representatives. Giving parents nine of the 23 seats on the new PEP, up from 1 of 15, is being touted as a win for parents. But as they say, the devil is in the details and when we look at the details, what we have is a deeply flawed plan that continues to disenfranchise a large swath of NYC public school families.
Over 300,000 high school students and their families, who are represented by the Citywide Council of High Schools, continue to have no representation on the PEP at all. Under the current law, the 32 presidents of community education councils, which represent K-8 families in NYC’s geographic school districts, voted for the one representative. Going forward, these same 32 presidents would vote for the five parent representatives. Many of these CEC presidents were elected by fewer than 100 parents; that’s less than 1 percent of their district families. The exclusion of the High School Council was accepted as an oversight by prior legislatures; however, there is no reason not to rectify it today and give high school parents their due representation. There are four citywide councils, of which CCHS is the largest. The Legislature saw fit to give representation to the other three seats through mayoral appointment but conveniently left out the CCHS.
One prominent legislator told CCHS members that high school parents are represented, since no PEP member would vote for something that was bad for high schools. We disagree. Having a directly elected representative who understands the issues faced by high schoolers (which are vastly different from those faced by K-8), who can advocate for them at the highest levels of our school system, and who is accountable to constituents is what authentic representation is about. Authentic representation also means allowing parents to directly vote for their PEP representation. There is already a mechanism set up by which all parents can vote for their CEC representatives. This can and should be extended to the PEP elections as well so every parent has the chance to elect their representative. Today, the system is designed to amplify the voices of a few while silencing the rest of us.
The class size bill has many issues, not the least of which is the fact that many high schools, particularly in Queens, are already overcrowded and do not have the physical space to implement it. Research does not support better academic outcomes by simply reducing class size — teacher quality and quality curriculum turn out to be much more important. Most importantly, this initiative will come at the expense of vital programs that our high school students want.
In a recent conversation with a group of high school students, I asked them what they would do to improve their high school experience and what their biggest concerns were. Their requests were simple — safe schools and transit corridors, more afterschool activities and sports, and mental health support. Not only is smaller class size not what students and parents ask for, it will come at the expense of afterschool and enrichment programs, the new administration’s dyslexia screening initiative, as well as vital special education and mental health services.
Gov. Hochul must not sign the bill to extend mayoral control until the lack of true representation for all parents, and for high school families in particular, are addressed and to veto the class size bill to allow NYC to invest in our teachers, quality curriculum, extracurricular programming, and mental health and special education support.
Karen Wang is President of the Citywide Council on High Schools and a Douglaston resident; the views expressed are her own.
