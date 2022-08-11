The legal back-and-forth over cuts to the city Department of Education budget continues as an appellate court judge has most recently ruled in favor of Mayor Adams and the city, allowing the budget to stand until a hearing at the end of August.
The appellate court ruled on Tuesday that the cuts could remain, meaning $215 million in cuts go back into effect.
Last week, state Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank had sided with a group of parents and teachers when he ruled that the Department of Education budget approval violated state law, a temporary win for advocates, but the city appealed.
The decision was originally seen as a setback for Mayor Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks, who argued that the cuts were necessary due to drops in enrollment.
Although the mayor said he would honor the judge’s ruling, the city appealed it, saying that renegotiating the budget would hinder planning for next year.
The city’s appeal, obtained by education outlet Chalkbeat, stated that the Supreme Court “vaguely” reimposed last year’s budget, which was significantly higher, and that language in the order “may be construed to require DOE to increase its levels of present spending, without approval or a vote by the Mayor and City Council.” It says that a “wrench” has been thrown into planning for principals and administrators and that “months of painful but necessary adjustments to fiscal realities have been called into question with very little time to recover.”
“We are pleased that the court has agreed with us that we are allowed to move forward with our current spending plans,” a statement from a City Hall spokesperson read.
“As Mayor Adams said this morning, schools will open, on time, in September and will have the resources they need to ensure our students thrive next month. We will continue to defend the city’s budget process.”
Paul Trust is a Richmond Hill parent and music teacher who was also one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the city.
He called the decision “disappointing.”
“The determination on whether schools will get more money or not now will not be determined until a week before school starts, which means, even if we win, the City Council still has to vote and they will probably have a bit of back and forth, and then we’re talking the start of the school year at best, before a determination would be made,” he told the Chronicle on Wednesday.
For Trust, the damage has already been done. He lost his job when the program in which he taught was cut and has spent the summer applying to teaching jobs. On Wednesday, he picked up guitars and said goodbyes at his old job.
“Schools are going to lose their treasured teachers, their guidance counselors, you know, during a pandemic. Nothing is more important for students than stability, than consistency. And we really tried to do that.”
“Sometimes it feels like the mayor’s idea of ‘getting stuff done’ is undoing everything we’ve been trying to do to provide a nurturing learning environment for the students. Now they’ll see new faces and they’ll be more challenging for them.”
He is confident that the suit, which is also backed by the group Class Size Matters, has a strong case, which is based on state law, not whether the budget was right or wrong.
Michael Athy was the principal of Bayside High School before retiring. He called Frank’s ruling “groundbreaking” in part because it brought the “DOE machine to a halt,” which he said was unheard of.
Trust expects the City Council to act in response to news of the appeal.
“We tried to appeal the decision,” he said of Tuesday’s ruling. “Apparently we can’t. So our hands are tied at the moment. It’s just going to have to be more political rather than legal pressure. Now, it would be nice to have the City Council jump in any time they want to.”
The Council has sparred with the mayor in recent weeks as some members who had voted to pass the budget reversed course after parents and school staff protested the cuts and said that they regretted their votes.
Last Friday, Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said in a statement, “The Council has been clear that the school budgets should be restored, and the Department of Education must immediately fix the problems it has caused for New York City public school students.”
Adams said it is clear that the DOE “lacks transparency” and removed “millions of dollars more from school budgets than it ever conveyed in the city budget.”
She also stated that the Council is considering “a full range of legal actions” to ensure budgets are restored” and that a detailed account of the status of remaining federal funds is provided.
Mayor Adams also slammed the Council’s backtracking as “continued false attacks” on the DOE budget.
In a statement last Friday, he said, “The city charter is clear: The mayor puts forward a budget, and the City Council votes on it — that is one of its most important duties. Both sides did their job, except now the Council refuses to stand by its vote and is, instead, repeatedly issuing misleading and irresponsible statements.”
Councilmember Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) issued a statement with Councilwoman Gale Brewer (D-Manhattan).
It read, “We fully support a re-vote on the Department of Education budget in order to fully restore individual school budgets and ensure that no teachers lose their jobs and no students lose access to key programs.”
Commented