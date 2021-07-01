The Student Improvement Association, a community-led coalition in Eastern Queens, held a press conference on June 25 at the Tweed Courthouse next to City Hall in Manhattan to address the poor test scores of School District 29 students and the city Department of Education’s alleged role in the crisis.
Michael Duncan and Raymond Dugué, community activists, led the event with a roster of former and current students, parents, teachers, an elected official and a lawyer.
“The poor results belie the quality of the neighborhoods,” said Dugué. “In fact, the results are so horrific that we as Black parents are ashamed beyond belief.”
Of the Black students in SD 29 schools (Cambria Heights, Laurelton, Rosedale, Queens Village, St. Albans, Hollis and parts of Jamaica), 29 percent of fifth-graders had proficient English language arts and math scores for 2019, based on data compiled by Duncan and Dugué from the DOE.
“Based on the data at hand, it is my legal opinion that the DOE is in violation of Brown vs. Board of Education,” Courtney Smith, an attorney representing the group, argued. “The landmark ruling could serve as the springboard for any eventual legal action as the group finalizes their legal strategy.”
Lorraine Gittens-Bridges, an alumna of Martin Van Buren High School, an SD 29 parent and a founding SIA member, was at the rally fighting back tears.
“Sadly this is nothing new,” said Gittens-Bridges. “Any parent who has lived in the district knows that our children are suffering academically. We cannot wait any longer to act. Our children are depending on us.”
Teachers were at the rally, but didn’t come forward with any comments because of fear of repercussions, according to Dugué.
Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park) attended the rally.
“Devastatingly, last week’s Student Improvement Association press conference in front of the Tweed Courthouse alongside community advocates and activists from throughout Southeast Queens felt like a callback to the 1950s as racial disparities and inequities have evolved in 2021,” said Anderson. “Injustice in education seems to remain as prevalent as ever, though it is more inconspicuous now and difficult to identify and denounce — particularly in our racially and economically segregated New York City schools. My office is working to coordinate a meeting between the association and the Department of Education to analyze and demand accountability for the unacceptable English language arts and mathematics test scores presented by the association alongside my colleagues in elected office. District 29’s test data is deeply concerning and difficult to process, especially in comparison to higher test scores achieved in Queens school districts with fewer Black and brown students. In the long-term, my office is also reviewing legislation and initiatives that will increase parent engagement in school decision-making processes and better assess the needs of students, educators and administrators at systemically disadvantaged schools to ensure that the drastic increase in education funding being allocated to schools in the weeks ahead goes directly to identified needs.”
Duncan partially laid the blame of poor test scores to mayoral control, an initiative that gives whoever heads the Big Apple control over the city’s public school system instead of the leaders of the 32 community school districts. It was ushered in by the state at the insistence of Mayor Mike Bloomberg (2002 to 2013).
“New York City is the only district in the State of New York under mayoral control,” Duncan said. “The most recent test results from District 29 are a direct indictment of mayoral control. This is why we need community control. We need to take back our schools.”
Dugué believes the Black students in SD 29 are being set up to fail.
“With scores consistently this low, there is only one of two conclusions: either our children are unteachable or this is failure by design,” said Dugué. “Do you think our children are unteachable? Then it must be failure by design. How else to justify these scores?”
DOE spokeswoman Sarah Casanovas said that the agency is dedicated to increasing the advancements it has already made.
“We’re supporting our District 29 families, teachers, and staff and firmly commit to expanding on the improvements we’ve seen so every child and family has a positive, rigorous and high-quality experience,” said Casanovas to the Chronicle via email.
In a previous email to the Chronicle earlier this month, Casanovas said the DOE heard parents’ concerns and took their feedback. She also said that there have been record-breaking graduation rates, record-high college enrollment rates and record-low dropout rates. Graduation rates have increased 6.8 percent since 2016, and the district saw a 0.7 percent decrease in dropout rates.
Parents and activists believe that students in School District 29 are simply being pushed forward into the next grade level and then pushed out to go to college without being prepared.
Duncan and Dugué said they are prepared to push out elected officials in the state Legislature who represent the district if they don’t step up to fix the problem.
