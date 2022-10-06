A highly anticipated New York City high school admissions update came last week as Department of Education officials announced a policy change that greater emphasizes top performing students within a lottery system.
Under the new system, eighth-graders in the top 15 percent of their schools or citywide with an average GPA of 90 or above will be given first access to screened schools.
“Six months ago, I promised that we would reform our enrollment and admissions policies and expand access to quality schools,” Schools Chancellor David Banks said in a prepared statement last Thursday. “Today, I present changes that take steps toward streamlining our policies, promoting transparency, and making it easier for families to find the right school for their child,” he continued.
The DOE said the move came as a result of community and school feedback. For schools that do not have their own school-based assessment, top-performing applicants from across each middle school and citywide will be admitted, the agency announced.
The move narrows the “top tier” of students from last year when it included students with over an 85 average, accounting for 60 percent of eighth-graders. Now, it will limit that group to about 20 percent.
“I don’t think it’s perfect but I think it’s definitely a step in the right direction,” said Jean Hahn, a Rego Park parent and head of the group Queens Parents United, who would still like to see state test scores returned as admissions criteria.
“We thought they would keep the lottery but tighten the top band because I think the lottery [to them] speaks to equity, and tightening the top band speaks to quality,” Hahn said.
Banks said at a press conference that the revamped process would give “access to communities who have historically been locked out of screened schools” and also reward “those who work hard academically and make it to the top of their middle school class.”
Forest Hills parent Irene Raevsky applauded the decision in a letter to the Chronicle, noting that it is still a lottery but one in which the “pot is three times smaller.” She still hopes further adjustments to the policy are made, however.
“One such adjustment could be adding the 7th grade state test scores as a metric for admission — the state test being the most objective metric,” Raevsky wrote.
She criticized the previous policy for giving students with an 85 average the same chances of getting into a “highly rigorous” school like Townsend Harris the same as those with a 99.
Last week’s announcement also included other updates to the admissions process. Application timelines will be offered earlier. The high school application will open on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and the deadline to apply is Thursday, Dec. 1. Students will receive offers in early March, according to the DOE.
There will be a central open house calendar through MySchools for families looking to learn more about all admissions events.
The waitlist process will be more transparent in part by making the number of offers a program has made in the past available so families can assess their chances of receiving an offer. The waitlist time period will also be extended through mid-September.
The criteria for virtual auditions for schools that accept students that way will be improved.
Middle-school admissions will be left up to superintendents and districts to determine if there should be a screened program.
The Specialized High Schools Admissions Test will be given at students’ home schools on a school day instead of on the weekend, in an attempt to make them more accessible.
The group PLACE NYC applauded Banks for returning to academic screening. Other improvements, the group said, were an earlier application and notification timeline as well as more centralized support for gathering data on prospective schools and submitting virtual auditions and additional materials.
Yiatin Chu, co-president of Parent Leaders for Accelerated Curriculum Education, said, “We formed PLACE NYC to advocate for academic rigor and merit in our schools. We are very pleased that Chancellor Banks has listened to parents and made significant improvements from last year’s admissions process.”
The group continued in its statement, “No student should ever have to rely on random luck or engage in a fight to receive their appropriate education.”
Another key part of the announcement was that a new “accelerated learning academy” will be opened by the fall of 2024 in Southeast Queens, with geographic priority.
Alysa O’Shea, co-president of PLACE NYC and a resident of Southeast Queens, said in a statement that she is excited for the coming addition to her neighborhood.
“Chancellor Banks’ plan for providing learning academies to academically advanced children in underserved geographic areas is the welcome change that families have been asking for,” O’Shea said, adding, “Expanding access to quality schools can be further improved, particularly in Queens, by adding seats to existing accelerated schools. Let’s continue to take what works and expand on it!”
State Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing) reacted with caution.
“At first glance, the DOE’s plan appears to edge away from that widely loathed lottery and place greater emphasis on academic diligence and achievement,” he said in a statement.
“Equity and achievement should never be mutually exclusive, and it remains unclear if the administration’s efforts to narrow the lottery bands, even to 15%, fosters true educational achievement and equity.”
Liu called on more engagement with those who felt “excluded by previous administrations” and left out of the process.
Councilwoman Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) in a statement commended the decision to abandon the “ill-advised and unjust” lottery system but said she too has reservations.
“I look forward to working with DOE, as well as collecting feedback from principals, students and parents, to continue to make the admissions process as fair as possible for all of our public school students.”
Former Bayside High School Principal Mike Athy slammed the move in a letter to the chancellor, saying, “In short, there was a chance — actually several chances — to demonstrate engagement, transparency and a truly equitable and comprehensive vision for admissions. You blew it.”
Among many points he disagreed with were no changes to the SHSAT, calling specialized high schools “skim schools,” with discriminatory screening processes.
Athy called the retention of zones and geographical priorities “de facto segregation” and said that the “accelerated learning” schools undermine efforts to bring quality academics to all schools.
In a statement, City Comptroller Brad Lander said that middle-school screens will “reinforce segregation in our schools.”
“It elevates the notion that some children deserve ‘good schools’ while the vast majority do not,” he said in a prepared statement.
He continued, “At most, restoring middle school screens will enable a very small percentage of New York City’s students to access schools with high expectations, while the vast majority will wind up with schools with fewer high-achieving students, a greater percentage of students experiencing poverty, lower expectations, and less attention to enrichment in their learning.”
