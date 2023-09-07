A Schenectady man was arrested last Sunday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the killing of another man in South Richmond Hill, according to authorities.
On Sept. 2, at 4:19 a.m., police responded to a 911 call and discovered Treva Sookmangal, 31, of South Ozone Park, at 101-12 125 St. with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.
Pursuant to an investigation, Shawn Singh, 23, was arrested for the killing on Sept. 3 at 2:30 a.m.
A spokesman for the NYPD said that the Police Department does not know what led to the crime or what the motivation was for the shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.
The Daily News reported that the Hibiscus Restaurant and Bar, located at 124-18 101 Ave. in South Richmond Hill, recorded a group of men who appeared to be arguing outside a nearby eatery shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday, but the shooting was not caught by the restaurant’s cameras. An employee of Hibiscus said neither establishment had anything to do with the incident. The other eatery had its gates closed for hours before the fight, the person told the News.
A friend of the victim said that Sookmangal and Singh traveled in the same circles, were well acquainted and that the eatery was a favorite of both men, reported the Daily News.
“Trev was out there,” said Ryan Nowrang, a friend of Sookmangal. “He knew everybody.”
