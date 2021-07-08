The Rufus King School in Fresh Meadows will grow by 458 seats come September 2024.
The School Construction Authority filed permits last week to build a new four story addition for PS 26 adjacent to its existing building. The school stands at 195-02 69 Ave., and permits were filed for 195-15 73 Ave.
The primary school will yield nearly 137,000 square feet, according to city Department of Buildings documents. The details of what will be inside have not been made public.
In a September 2020 interview with the Chronicle, City Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) said the new addition would most likely include an elevator to accommodate disabled students. The current site is not accessible. He expects the project to be “about a $70 million investment in our community.”
The city Department of Education did not have any additional information.
PS 26 had nearly 660 students last year, according to the DOE’s website, but the agency expects enrollment rates throughout the five boroughs to rise over the next few years. A 2018 study by the SCA projected that the number of students in Education District 26 elementary schools would jump by 700 seats between then and 2024, the year the addition would open.
Plans for the addition were struck shortly before the 2020-21 academic year began, but were put on hold because of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.