Newly appointed city Small Business Services Commissioner Kevin Kim, who was raised in Sunnyside and Bayside, had his first business walk in the World’s Borough last week, going through the Jamaica Avenue corridor in his new role.
“Engaging with business owners face to face, hearing their concerns, and meeting them on their terms is why SBS exists in the first place,” said Kim to the Queens Chronicle via email.
“We are most effective when city agencies like SBS work closely together with our partners in government ... and our partners in the community ... to bring a united front to help small business owners.”
Neil’s Barbershop, Ache African Variety Store and Le Bon Pain Bakery in Queens Village and Carniceria La Promesa Meat Market, Berachah African Hair Braiding and Fashion and the Tropical Fantasy Bar & Lounge were just a few of the businesses that he visited. They were randomly selected from those in Council District 27.
“For each business that we visited in Queens, SBS is providing resources to assist them with their specific needs,” said Kim.
Joining the new SBS commissioner were Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech and Councilwomen Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) and Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans).
Grech said that the SBS commissioner visited somewhere between 10 or 15 stores on Jan. 26.
“We are very encouraged by his participation with the business community in New York City, but Queens in particular,” said Grech. “He understands what makes the small businesses tick, what small businesses need and we are going to make it a point to make sure he visits many small businesses in Queens County as we try to exit this pandemic.”
The visit, which encompassed Queens Village to Jamaica, comes on the heels of Mayor Adams signing the “Small Business Forward” executive order to reform business regulations by trying to ensure entrepreneurs face fewer fines and penalties and are given a period of time to correct a violation or get a warning.
“Our small businesses have been through so much during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Adams in a prepared statement in January. “We’re cutting the red tape and bringing real relief to the entrepreneurs who have made their dreams a reality and keep our local economy strong.”
Kim said the EO will help businesses thrive by setting a goal of reforming fine schedules and working with small firms that are issued first-time violations.
“We are implementing smart policy that will help small businesses get back on their feet,” he said in a Jan. 4 statement.
To learn more about available business resources one may call 1 (888) SBS-4NYC (727-4692) or visit www1.nyc.gov/nycbusiness.
Grech believes that Kim will explore more options on educating business owners, instead of fining them during the ongoing pandemic.
“I think he has an innate ability to understand the needs of the small business community,” said Grech. “We already have a meeting scheduled with the other four chambers of commerce so that he can learn about what we want to do, and we look to fully supporting his efforts.”
Williams said the meeting was very much an introductory walk-through meant to learn what the concerns of the small business community were. For instance, one business owner didn’t have a price label on one of his products and had a Consumer Affairs fine, but SBS provided information on how to rectify it, according to Williams.
“It was a really good way to learn from and engage with the small businesses,” said Williams. “I’m looking forward to working with Councilwoman Linda Lee to create some type of initiative to help small businesses.”
The walk also included information regarding how small businesses can increase point of sales, what types of grants and subsidies they can get and how to rectify other fines, added Williams.
Kim and Grech offered some businesses the opportunity to have former city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene inspectors do pre-inspections to identify what might lead to violations before an actual inspection, according to Lee, who fully supports the approach and hopes that it can become standard practice to visit a business once before doling out heavy fines before corrections could be made.
“Business closures, excessive fines, lack of sanitation services and a reduction in economic activity have pinched small business owners in ways big and small,” said Lee via email. “My hope is that my tour with Commissioner Kim, CEO Grech, and Council Member Williams will mark the start of the revitalization of Jamaica Avenue, and that starts with a Mayoral Administration that’s laser focused on keeping our streets clean and safe, reducing fines, and generally instilling faith in the continued prosperity of our City.”
