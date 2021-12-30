The city’s Small Business Services agency and the Black Entrepreneurs NYC program have teamed up with Mastercard, a multinational financial services company, to support Black-owned businesses through Black History Month.
The Shop Your City: BE NYC marketing promotion kicked off on Christmas Eve and is meant to encourage New Yorkers of all backgrounds to support Black businesses across the city as the National Retail Federation projects an 8.5 to 10.5 percent increase in sales activity during the holiday months, according to SBS.
“The past year has cast a much-needed spotlight on the lack of digitization, slow and inefficient payment methods, and limited access to working capital that many Black-owned businesses struggle with within the U.S.,” Miguel Gamino, executive vice president of Enterprise Partnerships and the head of Mastercard’s Global Cities Division, said in an email.
In 2020, retailers saw a 26.6 percent increase in online commerce and Mastercard aims to boost the online presence of Black businesses during the holiday season.
“Support for our City’s Black-owned business advances our overall mission at SBS to provide good jobs, strong businesses and thriving communities,” SBS Commissioner Jonnel Doris said in a statement. “With this campaign, the City of New York is continuing our investment in the lifeblood of our communities and our great City.”
The Black community makes up 22 percent (1.9 million) of the city’s population, but owns only 3.5 percent of businesses, according to BE NYC.
There are approximately 200,000 small businesses throughout the city, according to Josh Jamieson, a spokesman at SBS. Of that number, Black and Hispanic New Yorkers own 19,000 small businesses.
Doris is encouraging every New Yorker to add their favorite Black-owned business to the Black business directory at ShopBlack.city ofnewyork.us.
“This campaign, which includes our online Black business directory, will provide marketing support for small businesses and an easy resource for New Yorkers who want to support Black-owned businesses during this winter holiday and beyond,” Kenneth Ebie, executive director and chief development officer of BE NYC, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Mastercard on this new campaign to highlight our City’s Black-owned businesses during this important retail season.”
Arva Rice, president and CEO of the New York Urban League, said in a statement that Black businesses must be included in the country’s efforts to “build back better.”
“It is critical that Black businesses are an integral part of the plan,” said Rice. “We know that this effort will draw critical attention, support and patronage to brick and mortar as well as internet-based business-to-business enterprises.”
Build Back Better was President Biden’s government spending bill that was meant to help with creating jobs. The legislation was killed in Congress by 51 members of the U.S. Senate, but progressives in the Democratic Party are pushing for the president to use executive action to get it passed.
Analysts from the Tax Policy Center agreed that any inflation from Build Back Better would be modest and possibly short-term, as first reported by CNN.
J. Phillip Thompson, deputy mayor for Strategic Policy Initiatives, wants the initiative to help boost business activity as the city recovers from the pandemic.
“The Shop Your City: BE NYC holiday marketing campaign will provide a resource for New Yorkers to find and patronize our City’s Black-owned businesses during this important retail season,” said Thompson in a statement.
