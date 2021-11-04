The results are in!
Tuesday night, city voters decided who would make up their next wave of leaders. Some races seemed predetermined and were unsurprising, though upsets did emerge in a few districts, including Republican Vickie Paladino’s apparent win in District 19.
The city Board of Elections reported that 169,879 people cast their ballots early this year. Over 36,500 of those votes came from Queens voters. There are still 20,752 absentee ballots from Queens left to be counted, according to the city BOE.
Many more people showed up to the polls on Election Day: Over 852,900 people cast ballots throughout the city Nov. 2.
And here’s who those thousands of people voted for:
Mayor
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams unsurprisingly dominated the race for mayor. He claimed 66.1 percent of the vote, while Republican Curtis Sliwa won 28.6 percent. Socialist Catherine Rojas and Conservative William Pepitone garnered 2.4 and 1.1 percent, respectively. None of the other five candidates — Skiboky Stora, Fernando Mateo, Raja Michael Flores, Stacey Prussman and Quanda Francis — received more than 1 percent of votes.
Comptroller
City Councilmember Brad Lander (D-Brooklyn) won the comptroller race by an even larger margin than Adams had for mayor. Lander took home 68.6 percent of the ballots, leaving Republican Daby Benjamine Carreras with 23.7 percent, Paul Rodriguez with 5.6 percent and John Tabacco Jr. with 1.7 percent.
Public advocate
Jumaane Williams will continue serving as the city’s public advocate. He held a 43.5 percent lead over Republican Dr. Devi Elizabeth Nampiaparampil. Anthony Herbert and Devin Balkind trailed with under 9 percent of votes combined.
Queens borough president
Donovan Richards, who won the seat in a special election last year, won his re-election bid for the borough head. Contender Thomas Zmich ran on the Republican, Conservative and Save Our City lines, but only received 34 percent of the votes.
City Council District 19
In a shocking upset, Paladino came out of Election Night with a 6.7 percent lead over Democrat Tony Avella, a City Council veteran. The difference comes out to 1,653 ballots. Conservative John-Alexander Sakelos finished the race in third with a 7 percent share.
City Council District 20
Democrat Sandra Ung won the race to succeed term-limited Peter Koo (D-Flushing) after garnering 59.4 percent of votes to Republican Conservative Yu-Ching Pai’s 40.2 percent. Ung will become the first female councilmember for the district.
City Council District 21
Incumbent Francisco Moya (D-Corona) had already won his re-election bid. He easily beat out his four challengers in the June primary, taking 51.8 percent of the vote. Moya was the only candidate appearing on the ballot Tuesday night, but 1.6 percent of voters wrote in other candidates.
City Council District 22
Progressive Democrat Tiffany Cabán claimed 62.7 percent of the vote, followed by Republican Felicia Kalan with 31.1 percent and Edwin DeJesus of the Green Party with 5.8 percent.
City Council District 23
Incumbent Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) announced last year that he wouldn’t be running for re-election, but his chosen successor, Democrat Linda Lee, will take over the role next year. Results showed Lee with a 27 percent lead over Republican and Conservative James Reilly, making her not only the first female District 23 councilmember, but the first Korean American ever elected to the City Council.
City Council District 24
Incumbent James Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) served in the role from 2002 to 2013 and won a special election last year after predecessor Rory Lancman left office. He blew opponents Republican Timothy Rosen and Conservative Mujib Rahman out of the water Tuesday — Gennaro won 71.4 percent to their respective 23.2 percent and 4.8 percent.
City Council District 25
Four candidates sought to replace Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights), but Shekar Krishnan was the one to succeed. The Democrat won 60.4 percent of the votes, while Republican Shah Shahidul Haque, Libertarian Suraj Jaswal and Diversity candidate Fatima Baryab each received under 20 percent.
City Council District 26
Democrat Julie Won lived up to her name on Election Night after demolishing Republican Marvin Jeffcoat. She took home 76.8 percent to his 22.6 percent.
City Council District 27
Democrat Nantasha Williams had already won the race. She emerged from the primary with a 72.9 percent victory and faced no competitors in the general election. Only 0.4 percent of voters opted to write in their choice rather than give their vote to her.
City Council District 28
Incumbent Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) will remain in her seat after she maintained a 76.6 percent lead over Republican challenger Ivan Mossop Jr., who garnered 11.5 percent.
City Council District 29
Democrat Lynn Schulman emerged victorious for the central Queens position after garnering 58.9 percent. Michael Conigliaro, a Republican, Conservative and Save Our City candidate, trailed far behind with a 40.8 percent share.
City Council District 30
Incumbent Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) ran against himself. His name appeared on the Democratic, Conservative and Republican lines. The Republican Holden did beat out the others with a 53.5 percent share, but 2.2 percent of voters chose to write in candidates rather than choose among the three Holdens.
City Council District 31
Incumbent Selvena Brooks-Powers dominated the race for her district. She has been serving in the role for just a few months since winning a March 2021 special election. She received 90.2 percent of the votes to Republican and Conservative Vanessa Simon’s 9.6 percent.
City Council District 32
Republican Joann Ariola won 67.4 percent of the votes, which will keep the district red following the departure of term-limited Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park). Democrat Felicia Singh and Community First candidate Kenichi Wilson finished with 31.3 percent and 1 percent, respectively.
City Council District 34
The 34th District mostly covers Brooklyn, but includes some of Ridgewood. Democrat Jennifer Gutierrez dominated the race with 90.2 percent, leaving Lutchi Gayot from the Black Lives Matter line and Terrell Finner from the Power to the People party with under 5 percent each.
State Supreme Court
There’s only one election in Queens concerning state Supreme Court and six positions on the 11th Judicial District were open. Denis Butler, Kenneth Holder, Laurentina McKetney Butler, David Kirschner, Karen Gopee and Michele Titus were elected, beating out John Spataro, Deborah Axt and Bob Cohen.
Judges of the city Civil Court
Democrats Soma Syed and Andrea Ogle won the two available seats after each garnered 37 percent of the vote, edging out Republican William Shanahan.
Civil Court 3rd District
In another surprising race, Republican Joseph Kasper beat out term-limited City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) for the 3rd District judgeship. The tight race came down to a 5 percent difference.
Civil Court 4th District
Democrat Cassandra Johnson emerged victorious in her bid for the 4th District judgeship and received 82.6 percent of votes.Republican and Conservative Daniel Kogan only claimed 17.2 percent of the ballots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.