When it comes to election results, North and Northeast Queens saw it all on Tuesday night.
While the state’s 3rd Congressional District surprised many as Republican George Santos was victorious over Democrat Robert Zimmerman, state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) prevailed over Republican Stefano Forte in a somewhat competitive race for Senate District 11. Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) was re-elected by a narrow 550 votes, even as more of his District 40 constituents voted for Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk) in his failed bid for the governor’s mansion. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) and Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D- Fresh Meadows) were also re-elected.
Santos was thrilled by the win.
“It is a great honor to receive the support of the families, businesses and communities of New York’s 3rd Congressional District,” he said in a statement. “Yesterday the people spoke and they chose change. Now it’s time to go deliver results for the people of New York’s 3rd District by focusing on mitigating inflation, combating crime and the ever rising cost of energy.”
Zimmerman, who, according to his campaign, called Santos to concede the race Tuesday night, thanked his supporters, calling the run “the honor of [his] life.”
“Although we didn’t receive the results we hoped for — our dedication to mainstream values reflects the best way to make real achievements for our Congressional District,” he said in a statement. “Hear me when I say that the fight to protect our rights and our democracy from assault does not end with this election.”
Though NY-3 covers much more of Nassau County than it does Queens, heading into Election Day, the seat — which had been vacated by Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens) when he ran for governor — had been projected to lean toward Democrats, according to FiveThirtyEight.
Political analyst and professor of government at St. John’s University Brian Browne noted that the race could have national implications.
“I don’t think many people had that on their political bingo cards — ‘New York is going to be responsible for net gains of the Republicans to their House majority?’” he said.
He added that, in addition to Zeldin’s success in the area, this year’s redistricting process may have played a role in Santos’ victory, noting that portions of Northeast Queens, like Whitestone and Bay Terrace, are becoming increasingly conservative.
Though those same leanings came into play in the Senate District 11 race, Stavisky ultimately beat Forte with 56 percent of the vote with about 95 percent of scanners reported, according to the New York City Board of Elections’ unofficial results.
Stavisky thanked her neighbors and supporters upon declaring her victory Tuesday night.
“The results of this election are sending a clear message: Extremism has no place in our community,” she said in a statement. “The stakes in this year could not have been higher; with reproductive rights, public safety and civil liberties on the line, this community wants a strong and experienced advocate in their corner. I am deeply honored to be re-elected in this moment and I will continue to stand against right-wing extremism and hate mongering in all its ugly forms.”
Asked for comment on the results, Forte said that he “will be back.”
“While we’re obviously disappointed with the result, my team fought incredibly hard and I could not be more proud,” he wrote in an email to the Chronicle. “As they say, you get what you vote for, and we are all about to learn the meaning of that phrase firsthand ... I maintain that my opponent is not fit for office in any way. That her corrupt political machine managed to drag her to victory once more is meaningless. And our district is worse off for it.”
As of early Wednesday evening, the Stavisky campaign said Forte had not yet called the senator to concede the race. Asked if he’d called, Forte told the Chronicle, “No, of course not. The Senator can read my press release like everybody else.”
Browne said he expected Stavisky to win. “Toby Stavisky knows how to win the elections, and she’s demonstrated that, for decades now,” he said. “Forte, while he might have had a little spirited campaign, I think his youth, he’s a first-time candidate ... I think it was an uphill battle.”
Board of Elections unofficial results show that the portions of SD 11 that overlap with Assembly Districts 24, 29 and 33, which cover Hollis, Queens Village and parts of Jamaica, overwhelmingly voted for Stavisky.
Browne also pointed out that turnout in the Senate race was particularly high; whereas, with about 95 percent reporting, 62,155 votes were cast in District 11, just 47,170 were cast in the neighboring Senate District 16 with 99 percent of the vote in, where state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) won his bid.
Turnout proved especially low, on the other hand, in Assembly District 40, where Ron Kim defeated Sharon Liao by a mere 550 votes.
“That was closer than expected,” Browne said. As for turnout, he suspected that voter fatigue following two primary elections may have been a factor, but he was unsure of why the AD 40 race may have been more affected than others.
At the same time, Zeldin won AD 40 by 512 votes, suggesting that some in Queens may be split-ticket voters.
“So much of our politics has become just that: red and blue, upstate, downstate, Republican, Democrat. I think voters are a little more sophisticated than that — I know they’re more sophisticated than that,” Browne said. “You can’t just say it’s pocketbook issues, or it’s one issue. It’s more nuanced than that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.