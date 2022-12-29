Republicans broke their silence this week after Congressman-elect George Santos (R-Nassau, Queens) on Monday owned up to some of the allegations made in The New York Times’ Dec. 19 story about his falsified resume and questionable financials and in subsequent reporting.
Santos, who is set to be sworn into office next week, told the New York Post in an exclusive interview that he does not intend to resign, despite numerous calls for him to do so.
“I am not a criminal,” Santos said. “This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.”
“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry,” Santos said Monday.
In the days immediately following The Times’ first story on the matter, most of those looking to see Santos investigated by the House Ethics Committee and other entities were Democrats. But because even after the congressman-elect addressed the allegations Monday — a week after the story broke — questions raised by the media remain unanswered, Republicans have begun to do so, as well.
Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly, a Republican, opened an investigation into Santos Wednesday afternoon, according to Newsday.
Congressman-elect Nick LaLota (R-Suffolk) said a House Ethics Committee investigation into Santos was warranted, and possibly by law enforcement, as well. “Over the last few weeks I have heard from countless Long Islanders how deeply troubled they are by the headlines surrounding George Santos,” he said in a statement. Later, he continued, “New Yorkers deserve the truth and House Republicans deserve an opportunity to govern without this distraction.”
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman told Newsday that the House Ethics Committee “should do a thorough investigation.”
Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), who campaigned for Santos throughout the fall, did not call for an investigation, but said she was “deeply disappointed.”
“I am saddened not only because he deceived us all, but because these lies were completely unnecessary,” she said in a statement shared with the Chronicle, noting that Santos won the seat by eight points. “Sadly, George has done a great deal of damage to his credibility here and we don’t know what the future holds. I hope he has finally come clean and has the opportunity to repair his trust with the community.”
Nassau County Republican Committee Chair Joe Cairo made his distaste for Santos’ lies clear. “He has a lot of work to do to regain the trust of the voters and everyone who he represents in Congress,” he said in a statement. “I am deeply disappointed in Mr. Santos, and I expected more than just a blanket apology.”
Santos admitted to the Post that he did not have a college degree, despite having previously said that he graduated from Baruch College.
“I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning. I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume,” he said. “I own up to that … We do stupid things in life.”
He also said that he did not work for either Goldman Sachs or Citigroup, but said he worked with those firms during his time at Link Bridge.
The Times also reported that Santos has been evicted twice. The congressman-elect said that, when he was evicted from his family’s home in Sunnyside, the family was in debt as his mother battled cancer. “We were engulfed in debt,” he told the Post. “We had issues paying rent at the time. It’s the vulnerability of being human. I am not embarrassed by it.” He added that he had never paid that off.
Yet, even as he admitted to several of the allegations made by The New York Times, referring to The Times and the media at large, he said on WABC Monday, “To go out there and say I’m some fictional character who just showed up and ran and now I’m a Russian asset — this is not journalism. This is attacking a human being.”
Asked about his claims that employees at his company had died in the Pulse Nightclub shooting during an interview on City & State’s “Political Personalities with Skye” Monday, Santos said, “We did have people who were being hired ... to work for the company that was starting up in Orlando.”
City & State asked Santos about his financial record, which, as The Times reported, suggested he came into a significant amount of wealth between his run in 2020 and in 2022. He left Harbor City Capital in 2021, “And it just worked, because I had the relationships and I started making a lot of money. And I fundamentally started building wealth. And I decided I’d invest in my race for Congress.”
“There’s nothing wrong with that, no criminal conduct, no anything of the sort.”
The Forward had reported last week that Santos misled voters about his Jewish ancestry. The congressman-elect has said his grandparents had sought refuge in Brazil from Jewish persecution in Europe during World War II, but the Forward found both of those grandparents were born in Brazil more than a decade before the war began. Asked about that, Santos told the Post, “I never claimed to be Jewish.”
“I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”
But Tuesday, the Forward reported that, in documents shared with Jewish and pro-Israel leaders, Santos claimed to be “a proud American Jew.”
“‘As a proud American Jew’ is NOT = ‘Jew-ish.’ These two are not the same,” Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) tweeted Tuesday.
That struck a chord with Republicans, too. Congressman-elect Anthony D’Esposito (R-Suffolk) said in a statement Tuesday that Long Island residents are “deeply hurt and rightly offended by the lies and misstatements” made by Santos. “His fabrications regarding the Holocaust and his family’s history are particularly hurtful.While Santos has taken a required first step by ‘coming clean’ with respect to his education, work experience, and other issues, he must continue to pursue a path to honesty.”
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard spoke to that in an interview with Santos on the Tucker Carlson Show Tuesday. “Do you have no shame?” she asked. “Do you have no shame in — the people who now you’re asking to trust to go and be their voice for them, their families and their kids in Washington?”
In response, Santos deflected, directing attention to President Biden, whom he said has “been lying to the American people for 40 years.”
Questions still remain about the accuracy of Santos’ campaign finance filings and where he currently lives. He did not respond to the Chronicle’s requests for comment.
An update on this story is available here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.