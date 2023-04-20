“George Santos is 16 days late,” New York Democratic Committee Chair Jay Jacobs said in a statement Monday. “April Fools’ Day was on the first of this month, and that would have been a more appropriate date to announce his re-election campaign.”
With 78 percent of voters in Congressional District 3 saying Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau, Queens) should resign, per a February Siena College poll, Jacobs was likely not alone in his reaction to the news that the embattled congressman on Monday officially launched his re-election campaign.
Santos did so despite numerous calls for his resignation after The New York Times’ bombshell report regarding his fabricated resume and questionable personal and campaign finances made him the subject of national scrutiny.
“When I ran in 2022, no one said we’d win,” the embattled congressman said in a statement. “Well, guess what? That D+2, Biden +10 seat I won by 8.5 points. Not only won but made history as the first openly gay Republican elected to Congress.”
Santos was not the first openly gay Republican elected to Congress; he is the first openly gay, nonincumbent Republican to serve in the House.
“Good isn’t good enough, and I’m not shy about doing what it takes to get the job done,” Santos added.
Since the congressman’s falsehoods regarding his education, employment history, Jewish heritage and more became public in December, Santos has faced calls to resign on both sides of the aisle, including from the Nassau County Republican Committee.
Nassau GOP Chair Joe Cairo said the committee will not nominate Santos for re-election, nor any other office.
“The serial liar has disgraced the House of Representatives and has deceived the public,” he wrote in a statement. “His actions and comments have been designed to mislead the public about his background, qualifications and virtually every other facet of his public persona.”
He added that the committee has “interacted with” several other potential candidates.
Santos’ deception coupled with his dubious finances — including his seemingly sudden turn of fortune and questions surrounding the source of his personal loans to the campaign — has made him the subject of numerous investigations, including by the House Ethics Committee, Federal Elections Commission and the Nassau District Attorney’s Office; New York State Attorney General Tish James and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz had been considering investigations, as well. The Department of Justice in January asked the FEC to halt its probe as prosecutors carry out their own.
Santos’ constituents have made their dissatisfaction for the congressman’s actions known through several protests, including one attended by roughly 100 people outside his Douglaston office in January.
Santos announced his re-election campaign from Washington, DC.
He did not respond to a request for comment on that campaign decision.
Meanwhile, CNBC reported last Thursday that former Rep. Tom Suozzi is considering a bid for his old seat against Santos in 2024. Suozzi, Santos’ immediate predecessor, ceded the seat when he ran for governor last year.
Suozzi has spoken with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies (D-Brooklyn) and Jacobs about the possibility, CNBC said. Jacobs noted, however, that he did “not think he’s made his mind up by any means.”
Asked by CNBC, an unnamed advisor for the former lawmaker said, “[Suozzi] is open to it, but nothing is going to happen unless Santos leaves office and there is a special election, or possibly 2024.”
The CNBC report further says Suozzi has begun meeting with wealthy donors, including some in the real estate industry.
When the Chronicle asked for confirmation that Suozzi is considering a run and has been speaking with donors, an advisor to the former congressman said there was nothing to add to the CNBC report, but that he had not been speaking with donors.
Santos did not respond to a request for comment on Suozzi’s potential challenge.
