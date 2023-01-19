The saga surrounding Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau, Queens) continued this week as the Washington Post reported that the congressman’s relationship to businessman and Trump insider Andrew Intrater is a closer one than previously known. Meanwhile, The New York Times reported last Friday that the Republican Party knew more about Santos’ fraudulent record than was previously believed.
Intrater is the cousin of Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, who has been sanctioned by the U.S. government for his ties to Vladimer Putin and the Russian energy industry. Intrater’s company, Columbus Nova (now known as Sparrow Capital), has long conducted extensive business with Vekselberg’s company. Intrater’s relationship with Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen, whom he paid for consultant work, was investigated as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Neither he nor his cousin was ultimately found guilty.
According to documents obtained by the Post, Intrater invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into Harbor City Capitol, Santos’ former place of work that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has accused of running a Ponzi scheme. Per campaign finance records, Intrater and his wife both donated the maximum amount to Santos’ primary campaign committee, in addition to thousands more through several affiliated committees and PACs; that was first reported by the Daily Beast in November. Relatedly, the Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that Santos did not simply work for Harbor City: It reported that he persuaded at least one person to make a six-figure investment in the company.
At this point, no direct relationship has been established between Santos and Vekselberg.
The report comes less than a week after complaints regarding Santos’ campaign finances were filed with the Federal Election Commission, the Department of Justice and the House Ethics Committee. Among the concerns raised in those complaints are Santos’ sudden influx of wealth between his 2020 and 2022 congressional bids and, more specifically, how Santos was able to loan his campaign $705,000. Though he has attempted to explain that by saying that business was doing well, that has not had much traction as the reports on his fabricated resume and questionable finances have persisted for a month.
To accept campaign donations from a foreign national is a violation of federal law.
The New York Times reported last Friday that members of the Republican Party were aware of Santos’ falsified history. In late 2021, The Times said, Santos’ own campaign commissioned a routine background check on him in hopes of identifying any potential vulnerabilities for the campaign. Though Santos initially signed off on the study, later, he allegedly tried to cancel the campaign’s contract with the firm conducting the check.
When that uncovered Santos’ long history of deception — including the fact that he never graduated from Baruch College or New York University and his having worked for Harbor Capitol — consultants encouraged Santos to drop out of the race. The then-candidate disputed the report and refused to bow out, leading some campaign staffers to quit.
Though it is unclear whether anyone in party leadership — both at the state and federal levels — knew about the study, some people active in New York Republican circles became suspicious about his resume, The Times said. Campaign vendors were also dubious, as was Dan Conston, the head of the Republican Party’s primary super PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund.
The Times’ article has rehashed one of the main concerns raised in the immediate aftermath of the paper’s Dec. 19 expose of Santos: How did Democrats fail to uncover Santos’ lies in their opposition research? Meanwhile, others have pointed blame toward local media for that failure.
The latest reporting on Santos comes as Democrats and Republicans alike have called for the congressman’s resignation, most recently among them, Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park).
“There is a great deal of work that needs to be done on the federal level for the American people," she said in a statement shared with the Chronicle. "Unfortunately, George Santos has become a distraction and is hindering that progress, and should resign.”
Though Santos initially said last week he would not step down, he later said he would do so only when the 142,000 people who elected him tell him to.
UPDATE
This story was updated to include a statement from Councilwoman Joann Ariola that was received after deadline.
