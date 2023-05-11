Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau, Queens) was indicted and arraigned on 13 criminal charges at the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of New York’s Central Islip branch Wednesday. Appearing before Magistrate Judge Anne Y. Shields, he pleaded not guilty.
The indictment — the existence of which CNN first reported Tuesday night — charges Santos with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making false statements to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Santos became the subject of national scrutiny in December when The New York Times published a bombshell report documenting the then-congressman-elect’s allegedly falsified resume and questionable financial records. That prompted calls to resign from his peers on both sides of the aisle as well as numerous investigations into his sudden turn in fortune, including by the House Ethics Committee, Federal Elections Commission and the Nassau District Attorney’s Office. In January, the Department of Justice asked the FEC to make way for their own probe into Santos’ finances.
Those finances, both campaign and personal, are at the heart of the indictment, which was under seal until Wednesday. In it, federal prosecutors accuse the congressman of having enlisted an unnamed, Queens-based political consultant in September 2022 to solicit excessive contributions for his campaign through an unnamed company linked to the Santos-owned “Devolder Organization” under the false pretense that the company was a 501(c)(4) and was therefore not subject to campaign finance limits, neither of which is true.
But Santos took it one step further: After two contributors each donated $25,000 to the company to be used for the campaign, those funds were transferred into two bank accounts controlled by Santos. The congressman allegedly took money from both to use for a swath of personal purchases, including luxury designer clothing, credit card payments, a car payment, personal debt payments and even payments to his associates.
That, Saurav Ghosh of the Campaign Legal Center said, “rises to a whole additional level of illegality.”
“You don’t need to be a campaign finance lawyer to recognize that this is wrong,” he added.
As The Times reported back in December, Santos reported during his 2020 campaign for New York’s 3rd Congressional District that his annual income was $55,000. In 2022, he reported earning $750,000 annually, in addition to dividends from the Devolder Organization and two other seven-figure accounts, raising red flags. He also lent his campaign $705,000, the source of which is unclear.
The indictment alleges not only that Santos knowingly failed to report more than $50,000 in annual income from a second unnamed company and an unnamed investment firm, but that he had not earned $750,000 annually, nor did he have accounts or dividends of that volume. The indictment does not say how much money Santos actually had in 2022.
In asserting that the congressman lied to the House about his annual income, federal prosecutors make it clear that it is not possible for the infamous $705,000 Santos lent his campaign to be his own.
“That begs the question: If he didn’t have the income and assets that he said he had ... then where did that money come from?” Ghosh said.
Campaign finance law prohibits donations from being made under another person or entity’s name.
The indictment also alleges that Santos applied for unemployment benefits in New York during the pandemic, despite being employed in Florida; he received more than $24,000 between March 2020 and April 2021.
Joe Murray, Santos’ lawyer, did not respond to the Chronicle’s request for comment.
The congressman did, however, address reporters after leaving the courthouse on a $500,000 bond Wednesday afternoon, saying once again that he will not resign.
“I have plenty of evidence that we will now be sharing with the government in this case,” he said. Asked about his re-election bid, he said, “I will prove myself innocent and then we’ll move from there, and re-election is a very far time away from now.”
Santos will return to court June 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.