As more questions have been raised about Congressman-elect George Santos’ (R-Nassau, Queens) financial history, including whether it was legal for his company to loan more than $700,000 to his campaign, records from the Federal Election Commission show that the agency had some concerns of its own, that it flagged throughout Santos’ 2022 bid for Congress.
Specifically, Santos’ filing reports show 69 people gave donations to the campaign that exceeded the $2,900 federal cap on individual contributions throughout Santos’ second bid for the U.S. House, which the FEC has repeatedly called on the campaign to amend. In total, the Chronicle has determined, the Santos campaign received upwards of $191,000 in excess donations. That accounts for approximately 6.5 percent of the campaign’s $2,933,614.16 funds raised.
Even with that money, Santos was out-raised by his opponent, Democrat Robert Zimmerman, who garnered $3,158,795.77.
Though for some individuals, in donating funds more than once, the sum of their donations put them over the limit, for others, single donations crossed the line.
For instance, one man from Indiana donated $1,000 three times, all months ahead of the primary, which, in total, put him $100 over the federal limit. In another case, however, a Nashville woman donated $5,800 to Santos all at once, twice what an individual is allowed per election.
Though he said he could not comment on Santos’ filings specifically, citing confidentiality concerns, FEC spokesperson Christian Hilland said the agency’s filing of a Request for Additional Information — the mechanism by which the FEC flags inconsistencies — is not uncommon, especially with first-time candidates. The campaign in question was Santos’ second.
Campaigns have been known to have some donations that are over the limit, according to Saurav Ghosh, director of Federal Campaign Finance Reform for the Campaign Legal Center in Washington, D.C — but not on this scale.
“It’s not that uncommon for campaigns to inadvertently accept excessive contributions, but the Santos campaign seems to have had more instances of this than normal for a House candidate,” he told the Chronicle via email.
In such cases, Hilland explained, upon review from FEC analysts, campaigns will be asked to correct the record in amended filings or provide clarification within 35 days. “The analysts would then, based on that amendment, make a determination whether or not the committee adequately responded to that RFAI,” he said. “If not, there is then the potential for enforcement.”
While in the 19 RFAIs sent to the campaign — 14 of which include notice of excessive donations — some excessive contributions appear to have been flagged multiple times, they were often accompanied by new ones. Simply put: They piled up.
Excessive contributions can be attended to either by reattributing those funds to other donors or by reimbursing donors the money exceeding the $2,900 cap. Though, as Ghosh confirmed, the Santos camp appears to have added amendments — sometimes several — to quarterly filings flagged by the FEC, they did not address the issue.
“Campaigns that are notified they have accepted excess contributions have to promptly refund the excessive portion and reflect those refunds as disbursements in subsequent FEC reports. It doesn’t appear that Santos’ campaign did either part of that,” Ghosh said.
“Santos’ campaign did file some amended reports in apparent response to an FEC letter notifying them of potential excessive contributions, but still did not appear to cure or even address the excessive contributions,” he added later.
Indeed, in some cases, it appears Nancy Marks, the campaign’s treasurer, attempted to reattribute money from the Primary Election fund to the General Election fund. However, because that was not done within 60 days, as required by the FEC, it is not considered cured. At that point, money needs to be refunded.
Ghosh pointed to one example in Santos’ April 2022 quarterly report. The initial version, filed on May 15, 2022, included one $500 excessive contribution that was flagged on June 30. Though the campaign submitted two amendments after that, “neither amended report appears to address (by redesignating or reattributing) the excessive contributions” for that individual, nor was that money refunded.
But Ghosh was clear: That example was just one of many.
“Santos’s campaign disclosed NO contribution refunds whatsoever, which is itself very odd and problematic,” he said. “The campaign either somehow managed to never refund a single dollar, or (much more plausible) they never made any refunds and/or never reported making any such refunds.
“At bottom, this is a campaign that does not appear to have kept very reliable books.”
As far as consequences, Hilland said the FEC could, in theory, audit a candidate.
“If there is a pattern of noncompliance over a two-year period — so if there’s a number of RFAIs that are sent out, and they’re not responded to, or responded inadequately — the committee itself could be audited by the FEC,” he said. “We would request their financial documents and we would match up what they reported on their FEC reports to what’s in their bank account.”
Hilland added that because End of Year filing reports — marking the end of the two-year election cycle — are not due until Jan. 31, audits have not yet begun.
Ghosh speculated that, especially given the widespread attention the Santos campaign has received in recent weeks, formal complaints of alleged campaign finance violations could be filed, whether by a watchdog organization, a political action committee (known as a PAC), a candidate or concerned citizen. That, he said, could be on top of other alleged campaign finance violations.
“If things are as bad as they appear to be, the Santos campaign would likely be looking at a hefty fine,” he said.
Neither Santos nor Marks responded to the Chronicle’s inquiries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.