Roughly 50 residents of New York’s 3rd Congressional District loaded onto a charter bus early Tuesday morning at the Roslyn Long Island Rail Road station to head down to Washington, DC, to deliver a petition calling for Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau, Queens) to be removed from office. Approximately a quarter of those making the trek were from the Queens portion of the district.
The trip was organized by Concerned Citizens of NY-3, which formed in light of The New York Times’ bombshell report on Santos, revealing his long history of lies and questionable financial background, and Courage for America, an organization focused on fighting extremism in politics.
After a fairly smooth drive to the nation’s capital, demonstrators learned as they were getting off the bus that CNN was reporting that Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had confirmed that the House Ethics Committee had taken up the case into Santos, in response to complaints filed by New York Reps. Daniel Goldman (D-Manhattan, Brooklyn) and Ritchie Torres (D-Bronx).
“[Originally] we were like, ‘OK, lobbying works, this is something to hold on to,’” said lead organizer Casey Sabella. “So it was exciting and inspiring for a moment, but we need to do more.
“At this point, I feel like the investigation was the call to action when The New York Times’ story first came out — before we added another 17 layers of lies,” she continued. “But we have hit a point where we have enough both moral and — most likely, pending investigation — professional corruption to remove this guy and get proper representation.”
Later Tuesday, McCarthy walked back his comments, saying he meant that Santos is the subject of ethics complaints. The congressman’s spokesperson referred the Chronicle to counsel for comment on the matter; she did not respond to a query regarding the group’s trip.
The group gathered outside the Capitol for a small rally, where Goldman, Torres and several organizers spoke about their desire to see Santos removed from office.
“If George Santos is too corrupt and too compromised to be seated on a committee then it logically follows that he’s too corrupt and too compromised to be seated in the U.S. Congress,” said Torres, according to a press release. “It’s time for McCarthy to force him out of the U.S. House. .... You should no longer be deprived of the representation that you deserve.”
The group proceeded to deliver their petition, which garnered nearly 1,500 constituent signatures, to the offices of Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.), chair of the House Ethics Committee, as well as to that of Santos and McCarthy.
Heading to Santos’ office, Sabella said, was “one of the more intense moments.” When she and others knocked on the door, some of Santos’ staff were beginning to exit the room; Sabella began to hand the petition to one aide.
“I could tell he was trying to leave, so I wouldn’t let go of the petitions until I at least got to say, ‘We are upset with George Santos, if he’s here, we would like to speak to him,’” she recalled.
“And they immediately just shut the door in our faces.”
That took several of his constituents in attendance by surprise.
“We took off work, we traveled hours to come meet with you — or least to be treated with respect by your office — and we got neither of those things,” Sabella added.
Among those who made the trip to Washington was Whitestone resident and Afghan refugee Tabia Ahmad. She said the incident made her feel “disappointed.”
“We feel kind of ignored — we did have somebody come and take the petition, but then that was basically it. We had the door slammed in our face,” she said.
“He didn’t even have any committee meetings,” she added, a nod to Santos’ recent announcement that he will temporarily step down from his two posts.
A teacher, Ahmad took off school to make her voice heard in Washington Tuesday. Asked about her decision to do so, she noted that in the past, she would work with former Rep. Tom Suozzi’s office. “Now I don’t have, technically, I don’t have a member of Congress to help me out,” she said. “So the next suggestion that has been made to me is to contact the next neighboring [representative], which would be [Rep.] Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.
“I mean, she’s great, but she has her own constituents and their issues.”
