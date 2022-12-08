Santa rolled down Forest Park Drive toward Jamaica Avenue on a red Volkswagen last Friday for the Woodhaven Business Improvement District’s annual tree-lighting ceremony.
The slimmed-down but equally jolly St. Nicholas bore an uncanny resemblance to 102nd Precinct Community Affairs Officer Nicholas Salamone. He posed with kids of all ages, including Community Board 9 First Vice Chair Kenichi Wilson and Chair Sherry Algredo, top center, respectively.
Families sipped hot cocoa as carols were sung by the PS 97 chorus and entertainment was provided by Elite Taekwondo and Gymnastics and more.
The colors were presented by the Franklin K. Lane ROTC Color Guard. Support came from the Woodhaven Residents Block Association, the Woodhaven Cultural and Historical Society, the Queens Chamber of Commerce, Wilson Showtime Services, Community Board 9, the NYPD 102nd Precinct, the Kiwanis Club of Ozone Park and Woodhaven Lions Club of Ozone Park and Woodhaven.
Elected officials in attendance included state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar and Councilwoman Joann Ariola. “It’s a great time to support our local businesses along Jamaica Avenue,” said Addabbo, whose new office will be at 84-16 Jamaica Ave., steps away from the event, come January.
— Deirdre Bardolf
