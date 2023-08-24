Woodhaven Business Improvement District Executive Director John Perricone hosted a walkthrough of Jamaica Avenue last Thursday with the Department of Sanitation and various officials to help get the corridor cleaner.
Joining in were state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven), Assemblymember Jennifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), Community Board 9 District Manager James McClelland and Phyllis Inserillo, chief of staff for Councilmember Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park).
“The BID decided to host this walkthrough as a way to coordinate the efforts of DSNY, our local elected officials and Community Board 9 to keep Jamaica Avenue clean,” Perricone said, adding that the BID appreciates the collaboration among the various people and groups.
McClelland detailed some of the conditions they observed to the Chronicle.
“Primary issues in terms of sanitation include dumping,” he said. “We do have a litter basket pickup two times a day, but it seems a lot of people are throwing household trash on the corner, so it’s very difficult to keep up with,” he explained.
During the walkthrough, issues regarding homeless people were also discussed, especially those staying underneath the trestle on Jamaica Avenue and 100th Street.
“We talked about the need of staying on top of Homeless Services and getting a street team out there, and seeing if they can help these individuals and maybe get them off the streets,” McClelland said. “So we’re going to be working on that over the next couple of weeks.”
Another issue discussed was the illegal vendors popping up along Jamaica Avenue.
“We’ve been getting calls regarding illegal pop-up vendors,” Addabbo said. “A fruit vendor will open up in front of a fruit store, and we get complaints from the business owner. We’ll go check it out, and the vendor doesn’t have a license.”
Addabbo explained that the vendors are hurting the business owners who do pay rent and utilities, and that both residents and businesses would appreciate the issues being remedied.
He added that Sanitation’s reps made notes of what they had to follow up on, and if theirs was not the proper department to deal with an observed concern, they offered to work with other agencies in aiding the issue.
“It’s helpful when Sanitation gets out there and walks with the electeds, and we visually see the issues that need to be addressed. It’s better than an email or phone call,” Addabbo said.
“I discussed my new bill, A3709, which authorizes DSNY to use camera enforcement for illegal dumping,” Rajkumar shared with the Chronicle. “There is much illegal dumping on Jamaica Avenue, with people dumping their household trash on the streets. Oftentimes they will do it in the middle of the night on the sidewalk in front of small businesses, whose owners then receive unfair fines for someone else’s illegal dumping.”
The bill, which already has passed the Senate, where Addabbo is the sponsor, would ensure the DSNY is authorized to install cameras to enforce laws against dumping, including at sites outside its jurisdiction, such as highways and MTA properties. It would do the same for sanitation agencies across the state, Rajkumar’s office said.
Inserillo provided a statement saying Ariola’s office works closely with the BID to make sure sanitation issues are addressed on a regular basis, continuing, “We have a great working relationship with the local garage and sanitation workers. Quality of life concerns are of the utmost importance to Councilwoman Ariola and she will continue to monitor the area to make sure the residents are receiving the services they deserve.”
