To encourage home ownership in his district, state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) will host a two-part Homebuyers Educational Series on May 12 and 17 via Zoom. Eligible applicants who complete the starter courses, which will guide potential homeowners on how to find resources and possible funding to have a successful experience, may receive up to $100,000 in grant money for the first seminar and up to $15,000 for the second, his office said.
“Homeownership helps prevent gentrification and builds generational wealth, allowing people to truly own their communities,” Sanders said to the Queens Chronicle via email.
The first session will be co-hosted by Council Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), and Margert Community Corp., an approved U.S. Housing & Urban Development counseling agency, will be conducting the seminar, which will provide advice regarding readiness and preparation, according to Sanders’ office.
“Homeownership is key to achieving the American dream and the cornerstone to building generational wealth,” Brooks-Powers told the Chronicle via email. “Whether you’re a longtime owner or just beginning the search, all residents should know about the financial opportunities and support available to them.”
Highlights will include Federal Housing Administration-insured financing, housing selection and mobility, search assistance, budgeting and credit, loan product and feature comparison, home inspection, selecting a real estate agent, purchase procedures and closing costs and money management (not including debt management plan programs).
There are 80 available slots for the course, which is a part of the city’s HomeFirst Down Payment Assistance Program, which promotes the acquisition of privately owned one- to four-family homes, cooperatives and condominiums for people earning up to 80 percent of the area median income trying to make a down payment or closing costs.
To qualify for the program, one must be a first-time homebuyer, meet the household income restrictions, provide documentation establishing income eligibility (tax returns, pay stubs, profit and loss statements and other paperwork that supports income verification) and contribute a miniumum of 3 percent of the purchase price of the home toward the down payment, according to the city Housing Preservation and Development Department. Prospective homebuyers must have an employment record, purchase a home to use for at least 10 years and buy one that passes a housing inspection.
Any potential properties purchased using the funds cannot exceed the homeownership value limits established by HUD in June 2021, until new limits are established by the agency.
In Queens, that is $546,000 for a one-bedroom house, $699,000 for a two-bedroom, $847,000 for a three-bedroom and $1.049 million for a four-bedroom house.
Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park) will co-host the second seminar, which Sonyma, a state Homes and Community Renewal program, will give, according to Sanders’ office.
“My role as the Assembly Member is to empower homeownership by prioritizing affordable housing, homeownership, local hiring, and environmental sustainability,” Anderson said to the Chronicle via email. “Homeownership represents success and it often marks a lifetime achievement. Sonyma is one of the many organizations dedicated to helping people find their dream home and providing the financial path to homeownership. I believe people should tune in to both workshops ... to learn what the path of homeownership entails.”
Sonyma will share information on its primary mortgage programs and has offers for optional down payment assistance, according to Sanders’ office. All its programs combine with other grants and subsidies.
To register for the Zoom meetings, which both have the meeting ID 2536588106, scan the QR code above. The May 12 meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m. and the May 17 one is from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information call (718) 523-3069 or email millert@nysenate.gov.
“These free programs will give residents the tools they need to achieve the American Dream of homeownership,” said Sanders.
